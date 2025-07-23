This smallcap drone maker stock plunges 7% on weak Q1 show; details here

Ideaforge Technology share price: was under pressure on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with the scrip dropping 7.01 per cent to an intraday low of ₹506.25 per share. Ideaforge Technology share price was under pressure on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with the scrip dropping 7.01 per cent to an intraday low of ₹506.25 per share.

What led to the fall in Ideaforge Technology share price today?

Ideaforge Technology share price tanked after posting weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

The company posted a net loss of ₹25.9 crore in the June quarter of FY26, as against a profit of ₹1.1 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).

The revenue, too, dipped 85.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12.7 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹86.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. At the operating level, Ideaforge Technology posted an Ebitda loss of ₹15.14 crore in Q1FY26. Despite the weak Q1 show, Ankit Mehta, CEO of Ideaforge Technology said, “The first quarter of FY2026 marked a positive start for the financial year and reinforced ideaForge’s resilience: both in technology and in business. ideaForge secured a significant ₹137 crore order under the Government’s 5th cycle of Emergency Procurement. This order followed rigorous technical evaluations and country-of-origin checks, highlighting our standing as a trusted partner to the Indian armed forces. The quarter also saw our platforms play a role in Operation Sindoor, proving effective in the high-stakes battlefield scenario, reaffirming the resilience of our indigenous product development and deep-tech foundation.

He added, "Post-Operation Sindoor, government procurement has received a major boost, with the allocation of ₹40,000 crore for the 6th cycle of Emergency Procurement for the armed forces. Additionally, the government has announced an RDI Fund of ₹1 lakh crore, which will further boost innovation efforts in the industry. The next phase of PLI is also expected to be rolled out for drone manufacturers, which will be a major tailwind for the industry and ideaForge. Our strategic and operational efforts are well on track, and we are committed to delivering long-term and meaningful value to our stakeholders."

About Ideaforge Technology ideaForge is a pioneer and market leader in India’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector, with the largest deployment of indigenous drones across the country. Backed by prominent investors such as Qualcomm, Infosys, and Florintree, the company has established a strong presence in both civil and military drone applications. ideaForge UAVs are widely used for surveillance and mapping, with one of its drones taking off every three minutes across India. In 2024, ideaForge was ranked third globally among top dual-use (civil and defence) drone manufacturers by Drone Industry Insights, a leading global drone market research firm.