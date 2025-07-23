Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Nikkei up 2.5% on US trade deal; Infosys, Paytm, Dixon Q1 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 23, 2025: At 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 33 points lower at 24,999, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 23, 2025: US-Japan trade deal, Q1 results, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, along with positive global cues are likely to drive the mood of benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
At 6:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 50 points lower at 25,143, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a ‘massive Deal’ with Japan, imposing a 15 per cent tariff on Japanese exports to the US
Last checked, Nikkei zoomed 1.85 per cent, while the broader Topix index gained 1.95 per cent.
The Kospi was flat while the ASX 200 advanced 0.55 per cent.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement would lead to Japan investing $550 billion into the US, with America receiving “90 per cent of the profits.” He also stated the deal would open Japan to increased trade in areas including automobiles, rice, and agricultural goods, and create “hundreds of thousands of jobs” in the US
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.06 per cent to close at a record 6,309.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.37 points, or 0.4 per cent, to end at 44,502.44. However, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.39 per cent to settle at 20,892.69.
Q1 results
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including Dixon Technologies, Paytm, IRFC, United Brewerries, Dalmia Bharat, Zenar Tech, KEI Industries, and JSW Infrastructure m among others.
Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, includingInfosys, Tata Consumer Products, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Housing, SRF, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services, Coforge, Syngene International, Aditya Birla Renewables, FM, Bikaji Foods, Mahindra Scooters, PCBL Chemical, Supreme Petrochem, Syrma SGS, Tata Teleservices, and Westlife Food.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹3,566.75 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹5,044.45 crore on July 22.
IPO today
Monika Alcobev IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Indiqube Space IPO (Mainline), TSC India IPO (SME), GNG Electronics IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants IPO (SME) will enter Day 2
Meanwhile, Property Share Investment Trust REIT SM REIT IPO (SME), Swastika Castal IPO (SME) and Savy Infra & Logistics IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Commodity corner
Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after the metal hit a five-week high, while attention shifted to upcoming trade negotiations ahead of US President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline.
Spot gold dipped 0.3 per cent to $3,385.20 per ounce after earlier reaching its highest level since June 17. US gold futures also slipped 0.3 per cent, settling at $3,396.10.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell for a third straight session amid growing concerns that escalating trade tensions between the US and the European Union could dampen fuel demand by slowing economic activity.
Brent crude futures dropped 0.9 per cent to close at $68.59 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.47 per cent to $66.21. With the August WTI contract set to expire, the more actively traded September contract declined 0.7 per cent to $65.48 per barrel.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric, TVS charge up plans to beat rare-earth magnet crunch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric is planning to launch in the third quarter (September-December) some of its electric vehicles powered with ferrite motors as an alternative to those that go with heavy rare-earth magnets, whose supply the Chinese government has choked.
Government sources Ola is in discussion with have said the company has been working for over two years on developing the technology and design for ferrite motors, where the magnet is made of iron (with some other metals added). The prototype has been internally validated and is being tested on some of its vehicles.
The company has to go to the Automotive Research Association of India for clearance. READ MORE
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook; Delhivery, Indigo among top analyst picks for July 23
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty index opened positive and inched to 25,182 levels within the first few minutes of trading before succumbing to sustained selling pressure and sipped. Index exhibited a range bound trading session, faced immediate selling pressure but defended the psychological 25,000 support zone. It formed a bearish candle on daily scale but negated its lower highs - lower lows formation of the last three sessions. The tug of war between the bulls and bears have painted a mixed picture with a fragile structure. Now it has to decisively cross and hold 25,100 zones, for a bounce towards 25,250 then 25,350 zones while supports are placed at 25,000 then 24,850 zones. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Geopolitical conflict, early monsoon impact Coca-Cola's India Q2 play
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global beverage major Coca Cola flagged the impact of early monsoon, coupled with geopolitical disturbances in the June quarter of the 2025 calendar year (Q2CY25), as reasons for a decline in volumes in the country.
“In India, after a strong start to the year, volumes declined as our business was impacted by early monsoon and geopolitical conflict early in the important summer season. In response, we are engaging consumers with integrated marketing campaigns and tailoring these activations to local and regional needs,” James Quincey, chief executive officer, Coca Cola Company, during the quarterly earnings call with investors.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s unit case volume declined 1 per cent, as growth in Central Asia, Argentina and China was more than offset by declines in Mexico, India and Thailand. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen’s net profit declined 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹60.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), owing to contraction in net interest income and higher provisioning. Sequentially, the net profit rose 27.5 per cent from Rs 47.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).
The shares closed 1.03 per cent higher at ₹1,280.20 per share on the BSE. In an exchange filing, the company said its net interest income (NII) declined 1.6 per cent to ₹937 crore. Sequentially, NII grew 7 per cent from ₹876.1 crore in Q4FY25. Its net interest margin (NIM) dropped to 12.8 per cent in Q1FY26 from 13.0 per cent in Q1FY25. However, it improved from 12.7 per cent in Q4FY25. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹530 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a 3 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended June, reaching Rs 530 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit declined by 6 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The total income of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) increased by 18 per cent YoY to Rs 4,438 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, while total expenses rose by 22 per cent to Rs 3,744 crore.
Net interest income (NII) in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,285 crore, up 18 per cent YoY. Credit costs increased to Rs 660 crore in Q1 from Rs 448 crore. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paytm swings into black, makes ₹122.5 crore net profit in Q1 FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: One97 Communications (OCL), the company that operates the Paytm brand, reported a turnaround with a consolidated profit of ₹122.5 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), against a net loss of ₹838.9 crore in Q1FY25. Paytm had posted a net loss of ₹539.8 crore in Q4FY25.
In Q2FY25, Paytm had reported a profit but it was due to the sale of its ticketing business to Zomato. Now, Q1FY26 marks the first-ever profit after tax (PAT)-positive quarter for the company led by normal business operations. The Noida-based financial technology (fintech) firm’s revenue from operations grew 27.7 per cent to ₹1,917.5 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,501.6 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, revenue from operations remained stagnant compared to ₹1,911.5 crore in Q4FY25. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS delays onboarding of over 600 experienced execs: NITES to govt
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has sent a letter to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, claiming that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has delayed the onboarding of more than 600 experienced professionals, despite the company having made commitments through offer letters and formal communication.
NITES has requested the ministry to intervene and ensure that TCS provides an official, time-bound commitment regarding the onboarding of the affected lateral hires. The organization has also sought compensation for the duration during which onboarding has been delayed and asked TCS to explore alternate suitable positions for these professionals within the company. Furthermore, NITES demanded that TCS provide the affected individuals with access to its Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support their mental health. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: White House releases US-Indonesia trade deal framework, final talks underway
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US and Indonesia agreed to the framework of a trade agreement which would see Jakarta scrap most of its tariffs on American imports, the White House revealed in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.
US tariffs on Indonesian imports would be set at 19 per cent under the deal, which is described in the release as an “Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.”
While higher than the 10 per cent baseline tariff that the US has slapped on almost all other countries, the 19 per cent rate is significantly lower than the 32 per cent blanket duty that Indonesia initially faced under President Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariff plan in April.
The joint statement notes that the US and Indonesia will continue to “negotiate and finalise the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade” in the coming weeks.
Source: CNBC
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Price cap, certificate crunch stall Centre's electric truck drive
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme for electric trucks, notified this month for the N2 (weighing 3.5-12 tonnes) and N3 (weighing above 12 tonnes) categories, is proving to be a non-starter for makers of commercial vehicles (CVs) because it hinges on certificates of vehicle scrapping, which barely exist, Business Standard has learnt.
The scheme mandates that a buyer scrap an old vehicle to get a certificate of deposit (CD), which must then be used to claim the incentive on a new electric truck of the same or lower weight. But buyers without an old vehicle — who turn to the govern-ment’s Digielv portal to purchase a CD — are likely to find none. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US trade deal: Exporters in a fix over possible tariff cost split
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian exporters have begun engaging with American buyers to discuss how a potential additional tariff burden would be split if New Delhi faces a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff in case an interim trade deal is not finalised by August 1.
Currently, a 10 per cent ad valorem tariff, over and above the existing most-favoured-nation (MFN) duty, continues on American imports. However, from August 1, the US administration is set to impose steep, country-specific reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners.
The discussions are particularly critical for goods that have already been shipped and will arrive at American ports on or after August 1, as the additional 16 per cent tariff could significantly impact costs. READ MORE
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan auto stocks soar on report of lower tariffs, Toyota jumps 11%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Japanese automakers surged after US auto tariffs were reportedly lowered to 15 per cent from the current 25 per cent, according to public broadcaster NHK, citing a Japanese official.
Stocks of Japan’s Honda jumped more than 8 per cent, while Toyota rose above 11 per cent. Nissan jumped over 8 per cent, and Mazda Motor surged over 17 per cent. Mitsubishi Motors popped over 13 per cent.
Stocks of South Korean carmaker Hyundai also rose over 6 per cent on the announcement, while Kia was up 0.2 per cent.
While NHK reported that the 15 per cent tariffs will apply to Japanese makes, it is unclear if the reduced rate will be extended to other automakers.
US President Donald Trump previously announced a 25 per cent tariff on all imported vehicles on March 26, which went into effect on April 2.
Auto exports to the US are a cornerstone of Japan’s economy, making up 28.3 per cent of all shipments in 2024, according to customs data.
US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday stateside that he had struck what he called the “largest Deal ever” with Japan, featuring 15 per cent “reciprocal” tariffs on Japanese exports to the US.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump also claimed that Japan would invest $550 billion into the US, and that America would receive “90 per cent of the Profits.”
He added that Japan also agreed to open its market to a broader range of US.
Source: CNBC
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump announces ‘massive’ trade deal with Japan with 15% tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stateside announced a “massive” deal with Japan, that involves “reciprocal” tariffs of 15 per cent on the country’s exports to the US.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump labeled the agreement as “perhaps the largest Deal ever made,” while adding that Japan will invest $550 billion into the United States and the US would “receive 90 per cent of the Profits.”
Trump said that Japan will “open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things.”
The US president added that the deal would create “Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs.”
Shortly after the announcement, Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, said ”#Mission Accomplished,” in a post on X, and expressed “heartfelt thanks to everyone involved,” according to a google translation of his remarks in Japanese.
Trump in a speech later said that Japan and the US were also concluding an additional deal involving liquified natural gas, adding that “we have [a] Europe [deal] coming in tomorrow,” without specifying any details.
Source: CNBC
6:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets pops on US-Japan trade deal
-- Nikkei up about 2.5 per cent
-- Topix up 2.51 per cent
-- ASX 200 jumps 0.42 per cent
6:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Walls Street ends mixed
-- S&P 500 added 0.06 per cent to close at a record 6,309.62
-- Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent to end at 44,502.44
-- Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.39 per cent to settle at 20,892.69
6:49 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
