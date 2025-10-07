Uno Minda share price today

Shares of Uno Minda hit a new high of ₹1,381.95, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook. The stock price of Uno Minda , an auto components & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,348.75, touched on September 22, 2025.

In the past six months, Uno Minda stock has outperformed the market by zooming 80 per cent, as compared to the 12.3 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex.

Uno Minda's Q1 financial performance

Uno Minda is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player.

For April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Uno Minda posted a consolidated revenue of ₹4,489 crore, an increase of 18 per cent compared to ₹3,818 crore in Q1FY25. This performance reflects healthy traction across core product lines such as switches, lighting, alloy wheels, and seating systems, along with accelerating momentum in emerging segments including sensors, ADAS, and controllers. Profit after tax grew 21 per cent year-on-year at ₹291 crore. The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic transformation-driven by electrification, digitalisation, safety, and premiumisation. Geographically, Uno Minda derives 89 per cent of its revenue from the domestic market and the rest from international operations. The diversified business profile helps Uno Minda mitigate the impact of any downturn in demand from specific product segments/ customers, while providing a healthy revenue visibility.

Overall, the company's strategy of diversifying its presence across multiple products and automotive segments, and its endeavour to expand its product portfolio, both organically and inorganically, has helped it strengthen its business profile and outpace the industry growth. The same provides comfort regarding Uno Minda's ability to generate healthy cash flows, going forward, which should help it maintain strong return and debt coverage metrics, according to ICRA. Uno Minda has been purchasing land parcels recently to set up new plants going forward, given the expectations of healthy growth in demand across various automotive segments. The company is expected to continue to maintain its leadership position in key product segments, and further strengthen its business profile, going forward, as supplies ramp-up further on newly commissioned plants, the rating agency said in its rationale.