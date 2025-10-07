Uno Minda up 80% in 6 months, hits new high. Should you buy, hold or sell?
Uno Minda stock gained 4% in Tuesday's intra-day trade. With largely an EV-agnostic portfolio & proven execution on JVs, Uno Minda is well placed to benefit from India's electrification drive.Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Uno Minda share price today
Shares of Uno Minda hit a new high of ₹1,381.95, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook. The stock price of Uno Minda
, an auto components & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,348.75, touched on September 22, 2025.
In the past six months, Uno Minda stock has outperformed the market by zooming 80 per cent, as compared to the 12.3 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex.
Uno Minda's Q1 financial performance
Uno Minda is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player.
For April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Uno Minda posted a consolidated revenue of ₹4,489 crore, an increase of 18 per cent compared to ₹3,818 crore in Q1FY25. This performance reflects healthy traction across core product lines such as switches, lighting, alloy wheels, and seating systems, along with accelerating momentum in emerging segments including sensors, ADAS, and controllers. Profit after tax grew 21 per cent year-on-year at ₹291 crore.
Geographically, Uno Minda derives 89 per cent of its revenue from the domestic market and the rest from international operations. The diversified business profile helps Uno Minda mitigate the impact of any downturn in demand from specific product segments/ customers, while providing a healthy revenue visibility.
Overall, the company’s strategy of diversifying its presence across multiple products and automotive segments, and its endeavour to expand its product portfolio, both organically and inorganically, has helped it strengthen its business profile and outpace the industry growth. The same provides comfort regarding Uno Minda’s ability to generate healthy cash flows, going forward, which should help it maintain strong return and debt coverage metrics, according to ICRA.
Uno Minda has been purchasing land parcels recently to set up new plants going forward, given the expectations of healthy growth in demand across various automotive segments. The company is expected to continue to maintain its leadership position in key product segments, and further strengthen its business profile, going forward, as supplies ramp-up further on newly commissioned plants, the rating agency said in its rationale. ALSO READ | Medanta, Max: Analysts pick best hospital stocks to buy post CGHS revision
ICICI Securities assigns BUY rating on Uno Minda; target price of ₹1,500
With GST 2.0 reforms expected to meaningfully lift volumes in the auto space in the near-to-medium term, consistent outperformance by Uno Minda in the past by virtue of its strength in execution, scale as well as technology tie-up, thus analysts at ICICI Securities remain positive on the company.
Uno Minda's proactive approach to electric vehicles (EVs) is reflected in its ramp up across both 2W and 4W platforms. It is sharply focused on building a full-stack EV ecosystem with strong execution on JV-based platforms like Uno Minda-FRIWO and Innovance. It has commercialized products like EV chargers, controllers, ADAS modules, & initiated high-voltage powertrain work under Innovance JV. In E-2W space, it has a potential kit value of ~₹ 37.6k/vehicle vs ~12k in ICE 2W. With largely an EV-agnostic portfolio & proven execution on JVs, it is well placed to benefit from India’s accelerating electrification drive, the brokerage firm said in the company update.
