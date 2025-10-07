Metropolis Healthcare rises 4% on releasing Q2 update; check details

Metropolis Healthcare shares rose 4.4 per cent on the BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,162.45 per share. At 11:53 AM, Metropolis Healthcare’s share price was trading 2.46 per cent higher at ₹2,120.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.22 per cent at 81,967.09.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,963.49 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,306.85 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹1,383.7 per share.

Why were Metropolis Healthcare shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company released irs September quarter (Q2FY26) results. According to the company filing, it delivered a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth at the consolidated level, driven by robust momentum in preventive health check-ups like TruHealth and wellness offerings.

Post acquisition, core diagnostics progressed from a breakeven position in Q4FY25 to a low single-digit positive margin in Q1FY26 and is now operating at a high single-digit margin in Q2FY26. As highlighted earlier, ongoing improvements in operational efficiency, operating leverage, and synergies are expected to continue driving margin expansion. Additionally, DAPIC (Dehradun) and Scientific (Agra) have consistently outperformed the company’s average margin. At the consolidated level, the company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin remained strong, supported by operating leverage in the organic business and integration synergies at Core Diagnostics, contributing to overall margin enhancement quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments recorded Y-o-Y growth of 25 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, in Q2FY26. Business to consumer (B2C) revenues registered a Y-o-Y growth of around 16 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, and business-to-business (B2B) revenue growth stood at 34 per cent on account higher contribution of B2B business in Core Diagnostics. On a consolidated basis, the company is debt-free and has a net cash surplus of ₹55 crore. This quarter, the company acquired Dr. RS Patil’s Ambika Pathology Laboratory, Kolhapur (‘Ambika Pathology’), effective September 18, 2025. On a standalone basis, Ebitda margins for the current quarter saw a Q-o-Q improvement, reflecting resilient business operations and strong operating leverage inherent in the business model. Margins also showed a positive Y-o-Y trend, according to the filing.