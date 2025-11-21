Mainboard IPOs take a breather, SME issues to steal spotlight next week
With limited mainboard activity but several SME offerings, the coming week provides selective opportunities for investors looking to participate in the primary marketsSI Reporter New Delhi
IPO Calendar next week:
After a busy week in the Indian primary market, activity is expected to ease in the coming week, from Monday, November 24, to Friday, November 28, 2025. The mainboard IPO platform
, which has already seen as many as 92 companies making their D-street debut this year, will not witness any new initial public offerings opening for subscription next week. However, the small and medium enterprises (SME) platform will see the launch of three new offerings. On the mainboard, investors can look forward to the D-street debut of Excelsoft Technologies and Sudeep Pharma.
Mainboard IPO next week
Shares of Excelsoft Technologies
and Sudeep Pharma are tentatively scheduled to list on the D-street on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and Friday, November 28, 2025, respectively. Excelsoft Technologies, which aims to raise ₹500 crore from its public offering, concluded its subscription process recently, and the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 24.
Meanwhile, Sudeep Pharma launched its maiden offering today
to raise ₹895 crore from the primary markets. The issue will remain open for subscription till Tuesday, November 25, with allotment likely to be finalised on Wednesday, November 26.
SME IPO next week
In the SME IPO segment
, Gallard Steel is set to list its shares on BSE SME on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The company’s maiden share sale, through which it seeks to raise ₹37.5 crore, concludes for subscription today.
Investors will also see the launch of three new SME offerings next week, including Mother Nutri Foods, K K Silk Mills, and SSMD Agrotech India. K K Silk Mills is expected to open for subscription on Wednesday, November 26, while SSMD Agrotech India’s issue will be available for subscription starting Tuesday, November 25.
