Home / Markets / News / Why did Power Mech's share price zoom 6% in trade today? Find out here

Why did Power Mech's share price zoom 6% in trade today? Find out here

The uptick in Power Mech Projects' share price came after the company announced that it has secured two orders in the power sector.

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift
Power Mech Projects is among the leading infrastructure and construction companies with a strong focus on the power and infrastructure sectors.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Power Mech Projects share price: Construction engineering company Power Mech Projects (Power Mech) shares were in demand on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the stock popping as much as 5.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,398.90 per share. 
 
At 12:00 noon, Power Mech share price was trading 1.78 per cent higher at ₹3,275.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 82,609.24 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

What drove Power Mech share price higher today?

 
The uptick in Power Mech Projects' share price came after the company announced that it has secured two orders in the power sector. 
 
The first order has been awarded by SJVN Thermal (P) Limited for commissioning support and comprehensive operation and maintenance of the coal-based supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP), comprising 2 x 660 MW units located at Chausa, District Buxar, Bihar. 
 
This domestic contract will be executed over a period of 39 months, with a total consideration of ₹498.39 crore, excluding all taxes, duties, levies, cess, etc.
 
The second order comes from Jhabua Power Limited (a joint venture of NTPC Limited) for the operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator for a 1 x 600 MW unit situated at Village Barela, Post Office-Attaria, Tehsil-Ghansore, District Seoni-480997, Madhya Pradesh. This, too, is a domestic contract with a duration of three years and a provision for a one-year extension. The total value of this order is ₹52.96 crore, excluding all applicable taxes and levies.  ALSO READ | Sensex gains 490 pts, Nifty nears 25,250: Here's why markets are up today

About Power Mech Projects

 
Power Mech Projects is among the leading infrastructure and construction companies with a strong focus on the power and infrastructure sectors. 
 
The company offers services such as the erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators, along with Balance of Plant (BOP) works. 
 
Power Mech Projects is also actively involved in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of power plants and undertakes civil construction works related to power projects. Its expertise spans across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), making them a key player in delivering integrated solutions for power infrastructure.
 
In addition to its core power sector operations, the company has diversified into other infrastructure domains including railways, mining, steel, transmission and distribution, and process industries. 
 
With a growing global footprint, the company has executed projects both in India and internationally. Its broad service offerings include engineering design, project management consultancy, procurement, logistics, and inventory management. 
 
The market capitalisation of Power Mech Projects is ₹10,357.18 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts as Infy, HDFC Bank lead; SMIDs gain; Bank, auto indices up 1%

Axis Bank Q1 results preview: Date, time, what to expect from earnings?

Sensex gains 490 pts, Nifty nears 25,250: Here's why markets are up today

WeWork India gets Sebi nod for IPO; Embassy Buildcon to sell stake

HCL Tech shares slide 4% as analysts trim estimates post Q1 miss

Topics :Buzzing stocksPower Mech ProjectsShare priceS&P BSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesBSE NSEMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story