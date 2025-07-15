Why did Power Mech's share price zoom 6% in trade today? Find out here

Power Mech Projects share price: Construction engineering company Construction engineering company Power Mech Projects (Power Mech) shares were in demand on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the stock popping as much as 5.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,398.90 per share.

What drove Power Mech share price higher today?

The uptick in Power Mech Projects' share price came after the company announced that it has secured two orders in the power sector.

The first order has been awarded by SJVN Thermal (P) Limited for commissioning support and comprehensive operation and maintenance of the coal-based supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP), comprising 2 x 660 MW units located at Chausa, District Buxar, Bihar. This domestic contract will be executed over a period of 39 months, with a total consideration of ₹498.39 crore, excluding all taxes, duties, levies, cess, etc. ALSO READ | Sensex gains 490 pts, Nifty nears 25,250: Here's why markets are up today The second order comes from Jhabua Power Limited (a joint venture of NTPC Limited) for the operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator for a 1 x 600 MW unit situated at Village Barela, Post Office-Attaria, Tehsil-Ghansore, District Seoni-480997, Madhya Pradesh. This, too, is a domestic contract with a duration of three years and a provision for a one-year extension. The total value of this order is ₹52.96 crore, excluding all applicable taxes and levies.

About Power Mech Projects Power Mech Projects is among the leading infrastructure and construction companies with a strong focus on the power and infrastructure sectors. The company offers services such as the erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators, along with Balance of Plant (BOP) works. Power Mech Projects is also actively involved in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of power plants and undertakes civil construction works related to power projects. Its expertise spans across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), making them a key player in delivering integrated solutions for power infrastructure. In addition to its core power sector operations, the company has diversified into other infrastructure domains including railways, mining, steel, transmission and distribution, and process industries.