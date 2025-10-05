Uptrend meets unease: Bulls advance, but only a slim herd corrals market

The advance/decline ratio (ADR) rose in September after hitting a six-month low in August, reaching 1.05 compared with 0.94 in the previous month.

ADR, a key measure of market breadth, compares the number of advancing stocks to declining ones over a given period. A reading above 1 indicates that more stocks gained than lost. Market analysts said September’s uptick was initially driven by optimism over a potential India-US trade deal and expectations of goods and services tax reductions.

However, sentiment turned cautious later in the month.

“The H-1B visa issue resurfaced, dampening hopes for a swift resolution to the trade dispute. Looking ahead, market breadth is likely to soften as the ongoing enthusiasm in the initial public offering market could siphon liquidity from the secondary market,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research.