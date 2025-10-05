Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty climbs the first rung of mkt ladder, money on the move

Street Signs: Nifty climbs the first rung of mkt ladder, money on the move

Banking stocks lift Nifty above key level; over ₹30,000 crore of IPOs line up as investors track brokerages and valuations

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news
premium
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty climbs the first rung of mkt ladder
 
Banking stocks lifted the benchmark Nifty last week, with the index rising 1 per cent to close at 24,894, nudging the near-term market tone into mildly positive territory. Technical experts observed that the Nifty’s close above its 100-day exponential moving average indicates underlying strength, although resistance remains near the 25,000–25,150 range. “The index holds firm above 24,600, with sentiment positive as long as this base sustains,” said Ponmudi R, founder and chief executive officer of Enrich Money. Vatsal Bhuva, a technical analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out that strong ‘put writing’ (an options trading strategy) at 24,800 suggests solid support, while heavy call open interest at 25,000 limits the upside. Analysts expect the Nifty to trade in a mildly bullish band of 24,750–25,100 in the coming sessions
 
Money on the move: ₹30,000 cr in sight
 
The initial public offering (IPO) market is gearing up for a busy spell, with three companies aiming to mobilise over ₹30,000 crore. This follows a hectic September that saw 25 IPOs hit the market, raising concerns of investor fatigue. The grey market reflects this sentiment: Tata Capital and WeWork India shares are trading at premiums below 5 per cent, while LG Electronics India’s stock is about 15 per cent above its price band. “It’s uncommon for large IPOs to spark the grey market. Even as several companies have adjusted valuations, premiums remain subdued. Institutional investor interest, however, appears strong, as evident from the solid response to Tata Capital’s anchor book,” said an investment banker.
 
When giants shuffle, portfolios hold breath
 
Last week, Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha — India’s largest brokerage — sounded a cautionary note: “From around October last year, several risks I had flagged began to materialise, affecting both revenues and profits. In the latest quarter (June 2025), brokerage revenues are down nearly 40 per cent from the same period last year.” His comments come as rival Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), the largest brokerage by active clients, prepares for its initial public offering. The Tiger Global-backed firm has reportedly trimmed both the issue size and its valuation expectations. Market participants say attention will focus on the valuation at which Groww lists, with estimates ranging between $7 billion and $9 billion.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Reits keep lights on for India's office leasing as market flickers

Macroeconomic data, TCS Q2 earnings likely to drive markets this week

Mcap of 7 most valued firms climbs ₹74,573 cr, HDFC Bank biggest gainer

FPIs withdraw ₹23,885 cr in Sep, total outflow reaches ₹1.6 trn in 2025

No plan to regulate family offices in India at present, says Sebi

Topics :Stock Market NewsMarkets NewsStreet SignsNifty 50

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story