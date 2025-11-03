Urban Company shares slip 7% as Q2 loss widens; check details

The counter has fallen over 5 per cent since its listing in September this year, compared to a 1.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Urban Company has a total market capitalisation of ₹22,141.61 crore.

Urban Company Q2 results

Urban Company reported a 37 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations, while its losses widened to ₹59.3 crore. Urban Company continued to invest in two long-term growth initiatives — Insta Help and Native.

The company reported an adjusted Ebitda loss for the quarter, primarily due to a loss of ₹44 crore in Insta Help, its new vertical focused on daily cleaning and housekeeping services. Excluding Insta Help, the business delivered an adjusted Ebitda profit of ₹10 crore (+0.9 per cent of NTV), marking an improvement of ₹15 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The core India services business remained profitable at an adjusted Ebitda level, while international markets (UAE and Singapore) achieved Adjusted Ebitda breakeven.