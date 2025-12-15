Home / Markets / News / Urban Company slides 6%, PhysicsWallah dips 2%; here's why stocks fell

Urban Company slides 6%, PhysicsWallah dips 2%; here's why stocks fell

Urban Company and declined on Monday, likely due to selling by institutional investors following the expiry of the lock-in period

Urban Company, PhysicsWallah shares in focus
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Urban Company Ltd. and PhysicsWallah Ltd. slipped on Monday on likely share sales by institutional investors after the lock-in period for the recently listed stock ended.  
 
The e-commerce Urban Company's stock fell as much as 5.79 per cent during the day to a new low of ₹121.4 per share, the biggest intraday fall since November 10 this year. 
 
PhysicsWallah's stock tumbled as much as 1.9 per cent to 133.32 per share. As of 9:35 AM, Urban Company share price was down 4.5 per cent, and PhysicsWallah stock was lower by 1.2 per cent, compared to a 0.48 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index. 
 
Urban Company shares are down 24 per cent since listing, while PhysicsWallah counter has fallen by over 7 per cent from listing. Meanwhile, during the session, the BSE IPO index fell nearly 0.6 per cent.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Urban Company's second lock-in period ended

Urban Company shares fell after anchor investors who bid before the initial public offering (IPO) were allowed to offload their remaining 50 per cent of their holdings. The first lock-in period ended on October 16 2025. 
 
The app-based beauty and home services platform raised ₹854 crore from anchor investors. The company has allocated 8.29 crore equity shares at ₹103 per share to anchor investors comprising 59 funds, taking the fundraising to ₹854 crore.
 
Domestic and foreign institutions participated in the anchor round, including Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, Florida Retirement System, Allspring Global Investments LLC (EMSC), Theleme India Master Fund Ltd and Amundi Funds New Silk Road.
 
The stock was listed at ₹161 — a 56 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹103 — and closed at ₹167, giving the company a market capitalisation of ₹23,987 crore. The ₹1,900 crore issue was fully subscribed within hours of opening and eventually received bids 104 times the size of the offer, making it the most subscribed large IPO of the year.   ALSO READ | Wakefit Innovations shares makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

PhysicsWallah's first lock-in period ends

PhysicsWallah raised ₹1,563 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted about 14 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹109 per share. The anchor book saw participation from domestic investors, including ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Nippon MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, DSP MF, 360 ONE, Motilal Oswal MF, among other names. 
 
PhysicsWallah's stock listed at ₹145 on the NSE, a premium of ₹36 or 33 per cent from the issue price of ₹109. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹3,100 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹380 crore by the promoters. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elara Capital retains BUY, but lowers TP on Kaynes Tech by 30%; key details

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Amber Enterprises rises 3% in trade; Motilal Oswal, Nuvama retain 'Buy'

HDFC Sec says 'Buy' again on JK Lakshmi Cement; 5 drivers behind the call

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 15: Swiggy, BEL, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50IPO IndiaIPOsMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story