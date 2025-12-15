Urban Company slides 6%, PhysicsWallah dips 2%; here's why stocks fell
Urban Company and declined on Monday, likely due to selling by institutional investors following the expiry of the lock-in periodSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Urban Company Ltd. and PhysicsWallah Ltd. slipped on Monday on likely share sales by institutional investors after the lock-in period for the recently listed stock ended.
The e-commerce Urban Company's stock fell as much as 5.79 per cent during the day to a new low of ₹121.4 per share, the biggest intraday fall since November 10 this year.
PhysicsWallah's stock tumbled as much as 1.9 per cent to 133.32 per share. As of 9:35 AM, Urban Company share price
was down 4.5 per cent, and PhysicsWallah stock
was lower by 1.2 per cent, compared to a 0.48 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.
Urban Company shares are down 24 per cent since listing, while PhysicsWallah counter has fallen by over 7 per cent from listing. Meanwhile, during the session, the BSE IPO index fell nearly 0.6 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Urban Company's second lock-in period ended
Urban Company shares fell after anchor investors who bid before the initial public offering (IPO) were allowed to offload their remaining 50 per cent of their holdings. The first lock-in period ended on October 16 2025.
The app-based beauty and home services platform raised ₹854 crore from anchor investors. The company has allocated 8.29 crore equity shares at ₹103 per share to anchor investors comprising 59 funds, taking the fundraising to ₹854 crore.
Domestic and foreign institutions participated in the anchor round, including Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, Florida Retirement System, Allspring Global Investments LLC (EMSC), Theleme India Master Fund Ltd and Amundi Funds New Silk Road.
The stock was listed at ₹161 — a 56 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹103 — and closed at ₹167, giving the company a market capitalisation of ₹23,987 crore. The ₹1,900 crore issue was fully subscribed within hours of opening and eventually received bids 104 times the size of the offer, making it the most subscribed large IPO of the year. ALSO READ | Wakefit Innovations shares makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates
PhysicsWallah's first lock-in period ends
PhysicsWallah raised ₹1,563 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted about 14 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹109 per share. The anchor book saw participation from domestic investors, including ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Nippon MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, DSP MF, 360 ONE, Motilal Oswal MF, among other names.
PhysicsWallah's stock listed at ₹145 on the NSE, a premium of ₹36 or 33 per cent from the issue price of ₹109. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹3,100 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹380 crore by the promoters.
