Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wakefit Innovations makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Wakefit Innovations makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Wakefit Innovations shares began trading at ₹195 per share on the NSE, the same as the IPO issue price, while on the BSE they opened at ₹194.10 per share, down 0.46 per cent from the issue price

Wakefit Innovations share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Wakefit Innovations share price: Home and sleep solutions provider Wakefit Innovations made a tepid debut on the bourses on December 15, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) through which it raised ₹1,288.89 crore.
 
The Wakefit Innovations shares began trading on the NSE at ₹195 per share, the same as the IPO issue price. On the BSE, Wakefit Innovations shares opened at ₹194.10 per share, down 0.46 per cent from the issue price.
 
Wakefit Innovations IPO listing came slightly below grey market expectations. Ahead of the D-Street debut, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at ₹199 per share. This translates to a grey market premium of ₹4 per share, or 2.05 per cent, over the IPO issue price.  CHECK PARK MEDI WORLD IPO ALLOTMENT TODAY
 

Wakefit Innovations IPO details

Wakefit Innovations IPO comprised a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares, raising ₹377.18 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.8 million equity shares, amounting to ₹911.71 crore. The shares were offered at a price band of ₹185–195 per share, with a lot size of 76 shares per application. The issue was open from December 8 to December 10, 2025.
 
The public offering received a decent response from investors, with an overall subscription of around 2.52 times, according to NSE data. The basis of allotment was finalised on December 11. The company fixed the issue price at ₹195 per share.
 
As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, which will be given to the selling promoters and shareholders.  CHECK NEPHROCARE HEALTH IPO ALLOTMENT TODAY  Wakefit Innovations, however, intends to utilise ₹30.8 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up 117 new COCO – regular stores, and ₹161.5 crore for lease, sub-lease rent, and license fee payments for existing COCO – regular stores. Additionally, ₹15.4 crore, the company said, will be used for the purchase of new equipment and machinery, and ₹108.4 crore for marketing and advertisement expenses. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, according to RHP.
 
MUFG Intime India served as the registrar for the issue, while Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) acted as book-running lead managers.

More From This Section

Elara Capital retains BUY rating on Kaynes Technology, but lowers target price to ₹5,365 per share.

Elara Capital retains BUY, but lowers TP on Kaynes Tech by 30%; key details

Siemens share price

Capex revival, policy tailwinds to aid Siemens; Antique sees 20% upside

stock market

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Stocks to Watch, December 15, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 15: Swiggy, BEL, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma

target, ambition

Nifty200 Momentum30: A flip of index switch jolts ₹16K cr across the gridpremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market IPO listing time Markets BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon