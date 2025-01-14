Urja Global shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting Q3FY25 results

Urja Global shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit in Tuesday's trade on BSE, at Rs 15.58 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company reported its Q3FY25 result.

Urja Global share price was up 4.99 per cent at Rs 15.58 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 76,616.79. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 818.66 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 41.84 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 14.51 per share.

On Monday, the company reported its Q3 result which showed its net profit at Rs 0.36 crore as compared to Rs 0.98 crore. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 14.35 crore as compared to Rs 1.16 crore a year ago.

The total income of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 14.68 crore as compared to Rs 11.50 crore a year ago. The total expenses for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1431.37 crore as compared to Rs 10.519 crore a year ago.

Urja Global is a renewable energy developer and operator. Urja is engaged in the design, consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning & maintenance of off-grid and grid-connected Solar Power Plants. We are approved Channel Partners of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Govt. of India.

The company is committed to providing world-class services to rapidly developing rural India focusing on rural electrification, especially in hilly areas, forest regions, deserts, islands, far flung villages, unmanned locations, and other areas that require a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

With more than two decades of experience, they have established themselves as one of the country’s leading industrial companies and a strong well-diversified conglomerate that is active in: Renewable Energy, IT&ITES, Tours & Travels, and Education & Training having presence across the globe.

In the past one year, Urja Global shares have lost 17 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.1 per cent.