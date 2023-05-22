Home / Markets / News / US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

The brokerage says that with markets currently near their peaks, it "leaves room for correction with the onset of a recession in the US".

Samie Modak Mumbai
Premium
US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Boom, bust or a bit of both: as the jury bides time before ruling on the US ‘recession’, the economy’s vital signs at a perplexing time of high-interest rates, still-punishing inflation, and surprisingly strong economic gains are a study of a growing debate over whether the world’s largest economy is barrelling into a new downturn.
With the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) inflation fighters attempting the risky pursuit of ‘pillow-soft landings’ and its economy sending out mixed signals, if there is indeed a recession, it could spell trouble for domestic equities and corporate earnings growth.

An analysis by Bank of America (BofA) Securities shows that the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has performed well — both ahead of and after a recession. However, it witnessed a sharp downfall when the recession reared its ugly head in 2001 and 2007.
The brokerage says that with markets currently near their peaks, it “leaves room for correction with the onset of a recession in the US”.

It believes that with “US recession imminent”, given the fall of its regional lender First Republic Bank, the country’s debt ceiling risks, and the Fed’s ongoing credit tightening, one should look to book profits.
“Our analysis of the past two recessions (2001 and 2007) suggests the S&P 500 falls 20–40 per cent after the onset of recession. The Nifty50 mimics S&P, although it falls less,” it observes.

At present, the Street is expecting the Nifty earnings to grow 17 per cent in 2023-24 and 16 per cent in 2024-25.
Bofa expects sharp downward revisions to these growth estimates due to headwinds such as global slowdown, delayed rural revival, volatile commodities posing a risk to margin revival, and an imminent US recession.




Also Read

Volatile Indian equity markets, flows capping downside: BofA on 2023

China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds: BofA

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

With the latest hike, US Fed's rate hikes reach 500bps in one year

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Rs 2,000 note holders take shelter in gold, dollars in grey market

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Sebi proposes curbs on extreame price movements in derivative-linked shared

Centre likely to push ECGC IPO to next year amid global uncertainties

Onus of preventing front running, insider trading to fall on AMCs

Topics :BofAUS Federal Reserve

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:10 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story