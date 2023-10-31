US sales momentum, upward revision in margin guidance to support Cipla

A strong performance in the September quarter, upward revision in margin guidance and sustained momentum in US sales helped the stock of pharmaceutical major Cipla to gain 1.6 per cent in trade on Monday. Brokerages have upgraded the earnings estimates for FY24 by 6-9 per cent to factor in the improved margin guidance and sales in the US market.

Led by the US market, which rose by 31 per cent, the company posted a 16 per cent growth in revenues. The US market accounted for 28 per cent of sales. US revenues at $229 million were its highest ever in a quarter and were aided by market share gains across key products. The company’s market share in Lanreotide (growth hormone disorder drug) improved from 18 per cent in Q1FY24 to 20 per cent now. Its share in the generic version of Albuterol (inhaler), improved by 90 basis points sequentially to 12.9 per cent. The company has indicated that the sustainable sales in the US market on a quarterly basis would be in the range of $220-225 million.