Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints tepid start amid mixed global cues

Stock market Update on Tuesday October 31: The US market rallied sharply on Monday on the back of a 3 per cent slide in crude oil prices and reports of likely policy change by Bank of Japan.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Stock market updates on October 31, 2023: Fronline indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a tepid note amid mixed cures from the global markets.
At 08:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,215 as against Nifty50 close of 19,141 yesterday.
Overnight the Wall Street ended with strong gains as crude oil prices dipped and yen rose to a two-week high versus dollar after reports suggested that the Bank of Japan was considering tweaking its yield curve control policy. 
Brent Crude Oil prices tumbled over 3 per cent to $86.50-odd levels on Monday. Investors now await cues from the US Federal Reserve for its policy decision on Wednesday.
Cues from the Asia-Pacific region were mixed. Hang Seng and Kospi were down nearly 1 per cent each. Nikkei and Shanghai too were marginally in red, while the S&P/ASX 200 and All Ordinaries were up 0.3 per cent each. BS Special: Should you buy the dips amid current weakness? Indian equities are in the doldrums and high volatility has made it harder to predict where they could move next. Should you use the weakness to build your portfolio or remain on the sidelines? VIDEO  
Among individual stocks, TVS Motors and Marico are expected to react to Q2 earnings this morning, while shares of Bharti Airtel, Gail, Indiabulls Realestate, IOC, Jindal Steel, Larsen & Toubro, MRPL, RITES, Star Health, Tata Consumer Products and VGuard will also be in focus ahead of results today. Meanwhile, the Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023 will enter its second and final day Tuesday with the who's who of the financial and economic world sharing their insights on markets, insurance, private equity, and the banking sector.  
Catch Raamdeo Agarwal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley, Andrew Holland of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies and Prashant Jain of 3P Investment Managers decode market undercurrent for investors as they share strategies to sail through the ongoing volatility. LIVE 10 AM onwards.
 
Primary Market Update
Honasa Consumer IPO, the parent company of Mamaearth, to open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 308 - 324 per share.
Cello World IPO was subscribed 38 per cent at the end of Day 1 of the offer period on Monday. Retail portion saw bids up to 35 per cent of the reserved quota, while HNI segment was almost fully subscribed.  

Key Events

8:22 AM

Watch:: Should you buy the dips amid current weakness?

8:17 AM

Stocks to Watch: TVS Motor, RIL, Tata Motors, Marico, DLF, Triveni Eng, P&G

8:08 AM

Trading strategies for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank, Financial Services indices

7:24 AM

ALERT:: Bank of Japan may tweak yield cap

7:09 AM

US Market Update:: Dow Jones rallies 500 pts; Nasdaq, S&P 500 soar 1%

8:30 AM

BFSI, oil & gas sectors key drivers of India Inc earnings as IT slips

A slowdown in the IT services sector is expected to impact the growth of overall corporate earnings in the coming quarters. READ MORE


8:22 AM

Watch:: Should you buy the dips amid current weakness?

Indian equities are in the doldrums and high volatility has made it harder to predict where they could move next. Should you use the weakness to build your portfolio or remain on the sidelines? VIDEO


8:17 AM

Stocks to Watch: TVS Motor, RIL, Tata Motors, Marico, DLF, Triveni Eng, P&G

Q2 earnings today: L&T, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer, GAIL, Indian Oil, Jindal Steel and Power, Mankind Pharma, and Max Financial, among others. READ MORE

8:12 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints tepid start, quotes at 19,215


8:08 AM

Trading strategies for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank, Financial Services indices

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Pvt Bank and Financial Services indices can be bought on dips, while the Nifty PSU Bank index seems range-bound on the charts. READ MORE


8:05 AM

BS BFSI Summit: Savers are slowly understanding MFs, says K V Kamath

Commercial banks are likely to get stiff competition from mutual funds because savers, who are growing in financial literacy, are opting for the latter, said veteran banker K V Kamath on Monday at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. READ MORE

8:00 AM

Sebi's job to ensue capital formation: Ananth Narayan at BS BFSI Summit

Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member (WTM) at Sebi, emphasised the potential for investment growth in the country through technology and innovation at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Monday. READ MORE

7:56 AM

BS BFSI Summit: Rs 50 trn MF AUM is just tip of the iceberg, say experts

The domestic mutual fund (MF) is set to hit the Rs 50 trillion asset under management (AUM) milestone. Industry players believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and the next Rs 50 trillion can be achieved in the next seven years. Growth from smaller towns, digital transformation, investor education and increased demand for investment products will be the key drivers for the growth. This was the consensus amongst industry titans at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. READ MORE

7:51 AM

India's long-term growth prospects remain strong, says MF CIO panel

The money managers in India are unanimous that though the equity market may see higher volatility in the near term due to the upcoming general elections, higher valuations, and global risks, the long-term view on India remains favourable. READ MORE

Sailesh Raj Bhan, Ashish Gupta, Sankaran Naren, Rajeev Radhakrishnan, Rajeev Thakkar, Mahesh Patil

7:48 AM

BFSI Summit: 'Inclusive economic growth needs push for capex, job creation'

Samiran Chakrabarty, MD and chief economist, Citi Research pointed that it was quite natural for income inequalities to worsen when the country witnesses high GDP growth. READ MORE

7:43 AM

Israeli finance minister halts fund transfers to Palestinian Authority

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday said he had instructed the ministry to halt the transfer of funds to the Palestinian Authority(PA) and is urging the cabinet to reevaluate its policy on such funds, in light of what Smotrich characterises as PA “support” for Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught. READ MORE


7:38 AM

India, UK see free-trade deal possibly in December after poll results

There are still some differences around whether taxation will be included in a proposed investment protection pact, as well as the UK’s demand that tariffs be cut on electric vehicle exports to India, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. READ MORE

7:33 AM

Blackstone makes health care foray with $1 bn deals, buys Care Hospitals

US-based private equity major Blackstone said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of a 72.5 per cent stake in Quality Care India Ltd (QCIL), which operates a network of Care Hospitals, from Evercare, a platform backed by TPG Rise funds. This marks Blackstone’s foray into India’s health care services sector. READ MORE

7:29 AM

Asian Market Check:: Nikkei, Kospi in red ahead of BoJ outcome

Source: Yahoo Finance

7:24 AM

ALERT:: Bank of Japan may tweak yield cap

The Bank of Japan will likely revise up its inflation forecasts and discuss further tweaks to its bond yield control at its policy meeting on Tuesday, amid growing expectations the days of the controversial monetary tool are numbered.
 
The Japanese yen climbed to a two-week peak against the dollar after the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday that the BOJ would consider making adjustments to its yield curve control (YCC) at the two-day meeting ending on Tuesday.
 
- Reuters


7:19 AM

Commodity Check:: Gold futures sustain above $2,000-mark

Source: Investing.com

7:14 AM

Commodity Check:: Brent Crude trades below $87-level

Source: Investing.com

7:09 AM

US Market Update:: Dow Jones rallies 500 pts; Nasdaq, S&P 500 soar 1%

Source: Yahoo Finance

7:00 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyMarkets Sensex NiftyGift NiftyGlobal stock marketsstock market tradingCrude Oil PriceDow JonesIPOsQ2 resultsBharti AirtelLarsen & Toubro L&TMarket news

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

