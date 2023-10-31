Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints tepid start amid mixed global cues

Stock market updates on October 31, 2023: Fronline indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a tepid note amid mixed cures from the global markets. At 08:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,215 as against Nifty50 close of 19,141 yesterday. Overnight the Wall Street ended with strong gains as crude oil prices dipped and yen rose to a two-week high versus dollar after reports suggested that the Bank of Japan was considering tweaking its yield curve control policy. Brent Crude Oil prices tumbled over 3 per cent to $86.50-odd levels on Monday. Investors now await cues from the US Federal Reserve for its policy decision on Wednesday. BS Special: Should you buy the dips amid current weakness? Indian equities are in the doldrums and high volatility has made it harder to predict where they could move next. Should you use the weakness to build your portfolio or remain on the sidelines? Cues from the Asia-Pacific region were mixed. Hang Seng and Kospi were down nearly 1 per cent each. Nikkei and Shanghai too were marginally in red, while the S&P/ASX 200 and All Ordinaries were up 0.3 per cent each.Indian equities are in the doldrums and high volatility has made it harder to predict where they could move next. Should you use the weakness to build your portfolio or remain on the sidelines? VIDEO Among individual stocks, TVS Motors and Marico are expected to react to Q2 earnings this morning, while shares of Bharti Airtel, Gail, Indiabulls Realestate, IOC, Jindal Steel, Larsen & Toubro, MRPL, RITES, Star Health, Tata Consumer Products and VGuard will also be in focus ahead of results today. Meanwhile, the Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023 will enter its second and final day Tuesday with the who's who of the financial and economic world sharing their insights on markets, insurance, private equity, and the banking sector. Catch Raamdeo Agarwal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley, Andrew Holland of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies and Prashant Jain of 3P Investment Managers decode market undercurrent for investors as they share strategies to sail through the ongoing volatility. LIVE 10 AM onwards. Primary Market Update Honasa Consumer IPO, the parent company of Mamaearth, to open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 308 - 324 per share. Cello World IPO was subscribed 38 per cent at the end of Day 1 of the offer period on Monday. Retail portion saw bids up to 35 per cent of the reserved quota, while HNI segment was almost fully subscribed.