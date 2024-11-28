Trump nominates Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general in the US military and former national security adviser, to serve as the special envoy to Ukraine and Russia in his second administration. The announcement comes as Trump prepares for his return to office and signals a new approach to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kellogg, who is known as a seasoned foreign policy and national security expert, is expected to play a pivotal role in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, should both nations agree to enter talks. The war, which has ravaged Ukraine since February 2022, remains one of the most pressing global issues, and Trump has promised to take decisive action to end the conflict within his first day in office. However, the details of his plan to achieve this remain largely unspecified.

During his tenure as national security adviser under President Trump’s first administration, Kellogg was known for his pragmatic approach to diplomacy and security matters. He has consistently advocated for direct, tough negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine as a means to bring the war to a close.

Trump’s key focus: Ukraine

In an interview earlier this month with Fox News – where Kellogg has served as a paid contributor since 2022 – he emphasised that the war in Ukraine would be “the biggest thing” Trump would need to address in his second term.

Kellogg’s approach to the crisis has been outlined in a research paper he co-authored earlier this year with Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff to the National Security Council during Trump’s first presidency. The paper, published in April by the America First Policy Institute – a pro-Trump think tank – calls for a formal US policy to seek a ceasefire and negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Strategic peace with Russia

Kellogg’s plan suggests that continued US support for Ukraine would be contingent upon Kyiv’s active participation in peace talks with Moscow. Should Russia refuse to engage in negotiations, the US would ramp up military aid to Ukraine to bolster its defence. Additionally, the research paper proposes that the US could offer to delay Ukraine’s Nato membership for a significant period of time as a bargaining chip to encourage Russian involvement in talks.

The proposed framework also outlines the need for “long-term security architecture” to safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty once a ceasefire is in place.

Trump weighs Ukraine strategy

However, with Trump’s election victory now in the books, it remains unclear how much of Kellogg’s plan will be integrated into Trump’s foreign policy agenda. Speaking to news agency Reuters in June after presenting the plan to Trump, Kellogg revealed that while Trump did not fully endorse every element of the proposal, he appreciated the input.

“I’m not claiming he agreed with it or agreed with every word of it, but we were pleased to get the feedback we did,” Kellogg said.

Ukraine has, for the most part, maintained a neutral stance toward Trump, though the former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged the potential for his leadership to impact the war’s resolution. Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Kuleba praised Trump’s “smart approach” in addressing the conflict by setting a clear goal: “I’m going to fix it” – but without delving into the specifics.

Trump to demonstrate leadership

Kuleba also said that Trump’s approach would not be merely ‘transactional’, noting that the President-elect is driven by a desire to project strength and restore American leadership. “He will not just talk about solutions; he will demonstrate he is capable of doing what others have failed to do.”

Following his election victory, Trump has already engaged in a series of diplomatic exchanges with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory, with the two leaders reportedly held a “good, lengthy conversation” about 30 minutes. While the discussion was not focused on specific policy details, sources close to the Ukrainian presidential office told the BBC that the conversation was cordial and forward-looking.

Trump warns, Kremlin waits

Similarly, Trump has reportedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him not to escalate the conflict further. According to sources cited by The Washington Post, Trump reminded Putin of the substantial US military presence in Europe and reiterated Washington’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty. Putin, in turn, congratulated Trump and expressed cautious optimism about his proposals to restore relations with Russia and address the Ukrainian crisis.

The Kremlin has been notably receptive to Trump’s claim that he could end the war “within 24 hours” – though it has also indicated that it will await further details on the specifics of his plan. Since the outbreak of the war, the US has been Ukraine’s largest provider of military aid, supplying weapons, equipment, and financial assistance in its fight against Russian aggression.