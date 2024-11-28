Here's why Waaree Renewables hit 5% upper circuit on November 28; details

Waaree Renewables share price: Shares of Shares of Waaree Renewables Technologies (Waaree Renewables) were buzzing in trade on Thursday, November 28, 2024, as the scrip was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,494.45 per share.

The rise in the Waaree Renewables scrip came after the company announced that it has secured a Term Sheet for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for Ground mount Solar PV project of 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity.

Waaree Renewables revealed that it secured the order from a company that is engaged in the development and implementation of the Renewable Energy Project.

In an exchange filing, Waaree Renewables, said, “We are pleased to inform that Waaree Renewables has received a Term Sheet for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for Ground mount Solar PV project of 2012.47 MWp DC capacity.

The order value of the project is approximately Rs 12,33,47,78,778, excluding taxes, the company said.

Waaree Renewables also said that the time period to execute the project will be mutually decided.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it is setting up a solar power project of 41.6 MW DC capacity. The cost of the project was approximately Rs 146.77 crore, including taxes.

Set up in 1999, Waaree Renewables Technology Limited (WRTL) operates under the Waaree Energies Limited, spearheading the Solar EPC sector. Waaree claims to have successfully completed over 10,000 solar projects, cumulatively accounting for more than 600 MW of operational capacity.

The market capitalisation of Waaree Renewables is Rs 15,579.13 crore,, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of Waaree Renewables share is Rs 3,037.75 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 268.10 per share.

At 10:40 AM, the Waaree Renewables shares remained locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,494.95 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.61 per cent lower at 79,743.01 levels.