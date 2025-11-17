Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal sees 23% downside for MRF post Q2 results; Should you sell?

Motilal Oswal sees 23% downside for MRF post Q2 results; Should you sell?

MRF reported a net profit of ₹525.64 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y

MRF tyres share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of MRF Ltd. remained volatile after analysts at Motilal Oswal reiterated their 'Sell' call with 23 per cent downside for the stock as the September quarter topline came in below estimates. 
 
The domestic brokerage has a 12-month target price of ₹121,162 per share, 23 per cent downside from Friday's closing price. 
 
The tyre manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹525.64 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 11.7 per cent from the ₹470.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose 5 per cent from ₹500.47 crore. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹7,378.72 crore during the quarter, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹6,881.09 crore in Q2FY25. On a sequential basis, however, revenue fell 3.9 per cent from ₹7,675.69 crore in the first quarter of FY26. MRF's Q2 expenses increased to ₹6,788 crore, up 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y and down 4.8 per cent sequentially.
 
 
MRF reported a net profit in line with estimates, according to Motilal Oswal. The Ebitda margin of 15 per cent exceeded expectations of 14.2 per cent on account of lower input costs. However, revenue fell short of projections due to temporary GST-related destocking by distributors.

Also Read

Apollo Tyres share price, q2 results

Brokerages raise target on Apollo Tyres despite fall in PAT YoY; details

Eureka forbes share price

Nuvama retains 'Buy' on Eureka Forbes post Q2, sees 28% upside; here's why

Ipca Labs

Ipca Labs jumps 7% after Q2 results; buy, sell or hold? Analysts suggest

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Adani Enterprises up 3% ahead of rights issue; group stocks hit 52-wk highs

Bharat Dynamics share price

Bharat Dynamics shares jump 7% after Q2 results; check outlook and target

 
Motilal Oswal noted that sales were seasonally softer in the quarter. In the latter part of 2QFY26, GST cuts led to a short-term impact on replacement demand, though the lower tax rate is expected to benefit the industry in the coming quarters.
 
MRF’s competitive positioning has weakened in recent years, reflected in reduced pricing power in both the Passenger Car Radial and Truck & Bus Radial segments, Motilal Oswal said in a statement. The company is expected to continue prioritising market-share recovery across categories, which is likely to cap margin expansion even as input costs soften. Overall, Motilal Oswal forecasts a 13 per cent earnings CAGR over FY25-28.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

MRF stock price history

The tyre maker's stock rose as much as 1 per cent during the day to ₹1,58,500 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 0.32 per cent higher at ₹157,950 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:33 AM. 
 
The counter has risen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. MRF has a total market capitalisation of ₹67,167.83 crore. 

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

V2 Retail hits 5% upper circuit on posting healthy Q2 results; details here

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Midcaps shine in Q2 as cycle bottoms, says Motilal Oswal; OMCs, Metals lead

Stock Market LIVE, November 17, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher; Bank Nifty hits fresh high; Tata Motors PV sinks 6%

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee pulls back from record low levels on softer oil; opens at 88.71/$

Marico

Marico wins Street backing despite copra-led margin squeeze in Q2FY26

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets MRF Tyres Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 tyre stocks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon