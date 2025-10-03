Valuation comfort emerges for gas firms despite demand, margin risks

Demand for gas was down 1.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in August and down 1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26TD (Jul-Aug’25). Asian spot LNG prices remained elevated at $11/mmbtu or 17 per cent of Brent (compared to historical average of 12 per cent of Brent), due to EU demand.

On a Y-o-Y basis, the decline of 2.3mmscmd or 1.2 per cent in Aug'25 demand was led by power (down 1.6mmscmd), refinery (down 1.5mmscmd) and other industrial segments (7.5mmscmd), and was offset by higher demand from CGDs (up 5.3mmscmd) and petchem (up 2.5mmscmd) segments. For the CGD sector, total demand was up 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) at 44.9mmcmd in 2QFY26TD (July-Aug).

The medium-term risk is that as APM allocation is reduced and phased out by FY29, there will be increased reliance on costlier new well gas and LNG . This will cap operating profit per standard cubic metre (scm) at well below current guidance levels.

Mumbai offers the highest arbitrage for gas vs. petrol, despite past CNG price hikes. For diesel, the highest advantage is in Delhi. Since the start of FY26, IGL has taken two CNG price hikes of ₹1/kg each, raising Delhi prices to ₹77.1/kg. MGL took three hikes taking Mumbai prices to ₹80.5/kg. Currently, CNG in Mumbai is 22.2 per cent cheaper than petrol and 10.6 per cent cheaper than diesel. In Delhi, the discounts are 18.7 per cent vs. petrol and 12.1 per cent vs diesel. For Gujarat Gas, they stand at 15.1 per cent and 11.1 per cent, respectively.