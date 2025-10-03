Beaten-down stocks Part 10: Correction in Varun Beverages opens entry way

Bottling and distribution major Varun Beverages has become a notable focus in the present market context. Its stock has dropped 27.7 per cent over the past year. Yet it combines relatively low valuations, steady earnings in recent quarters, and a return on net worth of 15.5 per cent. This mix provides investors with downside protection in a weak market while also offering room for potential gains once sentiment turns positive.

India’s equity market overall has lost ground after two successive years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, its weakest annual performance in more than a decade. This compares with a 28.1 per cent rise in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent increase in the year before that. As a result, the index has now recorded negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.