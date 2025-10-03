Beaten-down stocks Part 10: Correction in Varun Beverages opens entry way

- Resilient margins: Despite a 2.5 per cent year-on-year revenue decline in the June quarter due to a weak summer, operating profit margins touched an 8-year high, aided by lower expenses and currency tailwinds in its overseas business.
- PepsiCo’s key franchisee: As one of PepsiCo’s largest global bottlers, handling brands like Pepsi, Slice, and Gatorade, Varun Beverages is driving growth through capacity expansion and entry into new categories such as snacks.
- Global growth plans: International expansion is a priority, with a strong focus on South Africa and other high-potential regions, where the company is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities.
- Disciplined expansion: Even as it invests in new greenfield plants and broadens its distribution network to capture demand, the company is maintaining profitability through operational discipline and cost efficiency.
