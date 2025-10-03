Beaten-down stocks Part 8: Analysts see upside in Tata Elxsi from here

Information technology (IT) and software services company Tata Elxsi has emerged as a notable focus in the current market setting. Its share price has declined 32.7 per cent over the past year. Yet the stock brings together relatively low valuations, consistent earnings performance in recent quarters, and a return on net worth of 26.1 per cent. This mix offers investors downside protection in a weak market as well as scope for potential gains once sentiment improves.

India’s equity market overall has stumbled after two successive years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, its weakest annual performance in more than a decade. This compares with a 28.1 per cent rise in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent increase in the preceding year. Consequently, the index has now reported negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.