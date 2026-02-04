Varroc Engineering share price jumps 9% to near 1-month high; here's why

Varroc Engineering share price today

Varroc Engineering share price jumped nearly 8 per cent to the highest level in nearly a month on Wednesday. The scrip jumped 8.8 per cent to ₹630, the highest level since January 5, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

So far on the NSE, around 0.4 million shares of Varroc Engineering have changed hands. As of 1:29 PM, however, Varroc Engineering stock pared some gains and was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹608.25 per share, as against a 0.14 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

In the 12 months, Varroc Engineering stock has increased 15.41 per cent, compared to an 8.39 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Varroc Engineering share price rise today? Varroc Engineering's share price rose as the company won a strategic contract for AC-bi-directional wall chargers from a global electric vehicle (EV) original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The automotive supplier will provide Energy Star-compliant AC bi-directional wall chargers, which are manufactured to deliver high stability, advanced safety, and seamless charging, the company said in an exchange filing. An AC-bi-directional wall charger helps electric vehicles to exchange power two ways. Varroc Engineering said it will produce the chargers at its facility in Romania to ensure high-quality production and timely deliveries in line with the global standards.

The program is a strategic contract and is expected to span six years, with Varroc Engineering setting up peak annual capacity aligned with the forecasted volumes. The estimated annual business value at peak capacity is ₹439.1 crore, the company said. This strategic alliance strengthens Varroc Engineer'ings standing as a reliable worldwide supplier of cutting-edge automotive technology solutions, and represents a significant turning point in the company's ongoing growth with the electric mobility ecosystem, according to the exchange filing. Technical view Varroc Engineering has been trading in higher-highs, higher-lows formation on the weekly charts since April 2025. The most recent profit-taking came to a halt around its 2-year exponential moving average (EMA), said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market.