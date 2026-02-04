Ramco Systems shares jumped 11.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹560.15 per share. The buying on the counter came after promoter Ramco Management bought additional shares in the company through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 11:16 AM, Ramco Systems’ share price was trading 10.91 per cent higher at ₹555.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 83,617.86.

According to the NSE bulk deals data, promoter Ramco Management purchased 1.02 million shares in Ramco Systems at ₹500.02 per share. Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 0.97 million shares at ₹499.2 per share for Rs 48.65 crore.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the global consolidated income of Ramco Systems Limited stood at ₹180.02 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹46.43 crore at 26 per cent. With the recent changes in the Labour Code, after considering a one-time exceptional item of ₹21.5 crore, the net profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹3.26 crore. "As we progress through our modernisation journey, we are expanding our technology teams with next-generation talent. This focus would further enable us to accelerate product shipment, enhance quality, and deepen our AI and agentic capabilities. These steps are positioning us to deliver greater value to customers as we scale," said Abinav Raja, managing director, Ramco Systems.