India-US trade deal 'incrementally' positive for RIL, says Nomura

The Venezuelan crude oil will likely be available to Reliance Industries at discounts, which is a positive, as the refiner has stopped taking Russian crude oil to its export facility, Nomura noted.

Nomura view on Indian OMCs after India-US trade deal

Apart from RIL, analysts at Nomura see other Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) also benefitting from the access to Venezuelan crude. The gains, however, may not be more lucrative than processing Russian crude, given higher logistics and processing costs, Nomura said.

As Venezuelan crude falls under a very heavy category, refining it is more difficult than refining Russian Urals. Among major importers, only the US, China, and India can process it, the brokerage said.

Moreover, Venezuelan export volume is much lower than that of Russia. The Venezuelan export volume is less than 1 million barrels per day versus 4–5 million barrels per day export volume from Russia.