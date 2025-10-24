Home / Markets / News / Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco breakout as LME aluminium prices soar; what next?

Vedanta, Hindalco and National Aluminium were seen trading on a buoyant note in Friday's trade amid rising aluminium prices on the LME. Tech charts suggest these metal stocks can rally another 18%.

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.
Technical charts suggest aluminium-makers - Hindalco, Vedanta and National Aluminium can rally another 18% from here as base metal prices rally on LME.
Rex Cano
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Shares of base-metals - aluminium and copper makers - Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) were seen trading on a robust note in Friday's intra-day as aluminium prices rose on commodity exchanges.  According to reports, aluminium prices on the London Metals Exchange (LME) topped the $2,850 per tonne, and similarly prices rose to ₹268.65 per kilogram in India comex trade with fresh long build-up of positions.  Data from LME exchange shows that aluminium prices are trading at record levels, having gained around 25 per cent so far in the financial year 2025-26.  Back home, at 11:10 IST, Vedanta traded with a gain of 2.5 per cent, Hindalco was up 3.5 per cent and Nalco surged 4.3 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 quoted 0.3 per cent lower in Friday's trade.  Going forward, technical charts suggest that these 3 aluminium-related stocks - Vedanta, Hindalco and Nalco - are seen favourably placed and can potentially gain up to 17.9 per cent from here. Here's a detailed technical outlook on these metal stocks. 

Vedanta

Current Price: ₹496  Likely Target: ₹585  Upside Potential: 17.9%  Support: ₹487; ₹472; ₹463  Resistance: ₹519; ₹550  Vedanta is seen trading with a favourable bias across time-frames. With today's gap-up, near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹487 going ahead. Below which, support for the stock exists at ₹472 and ₹463 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹585 levels, suggests the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹519 and ₹550 levels. 

Hindalco Industries

Current Price: ₹821  Likely Target: ₹965  Upside Potential: 17.5%  Support: ₹807; ₹770; ₹755  Resistance: ₹860; ₹925  Hindalco is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long the stock holds above ₹807 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹770 and ₹755 levels. The price-to-moving averages action is favourable across time-frame, underlying the bullish bias of the counter. 
 
  On the upside, Hindalco stock can potentially zoom to ₹965 levels. On its way up, the stock may face interim resistance around ₹860 and ₹925 levels, suggests the Fibonacci extension chart. 

National Aluminium Company (Nalco)

Current Price: ₹238  Likely Target: ₹280  Upside Potential: 17.7%  Support: ₹232; ₹220; ₹210  Resistance: ₹248; ₹264  Nalco stock can potentially rally to ₹280 levels on the upside. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹248 and ₹264 levels. On the other hand, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹210, with intermediate support visible at ₹232 and 220 levels. 
 
   

Market technicals stocks technical analysis Aluminium Prices Stocks to buy Hindalco base metals Vedanta Trading strategies Trading calls Stock Recommendations Nalco National Aluminium Company technical charts Stock tips

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

