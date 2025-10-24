VedantaCurrent Price: ₹496 Likely Target: ₹585 Upside Potential: 17.9% Support: ₹487; ₹472; ₹463 Resistance: ₹519; ₹550 Vedanta is seen trading with a favourable bias across time-frames. With today's gap-up, near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹487 going ahead. Below which, support for the stock exists at ₹472 and ₹463 levels.
Hindalco IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹821 Likely Target: ₹965 Upside Potential: 17.5% Support: ₹807; ₹770; ₹755 Resistance: ₹860; ₹925 Hindalco is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long the stock holds above ₹807 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹770 and ₹755 levels. The price-to-moving averages action is favourable across time-frame, underlying the bullish bias of the counter.
National Aluminium Company (Nalco)Current Price: ₹238 Likely Target: ₹280 Upside Potential: 17.7% Support: ₹232; ₹220; ₹210 Resistance: ₹248; ₹264 Nalco stock can potentially rally to ₹280 levels on the upside. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹248 and ₹264 levels. On the other hand, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹210, with intermediate support visible at ₹232 and 220 levels.
