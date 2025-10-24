Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco breakout as LME aluminium prices soar; what next?

Vedanta, Hindalco and National Aluminium were seen trading on a buoyant note in Friday's trade amid rising aluminium prices on the LME. Tech charts suggest these metal stocks can rally another 18%.

