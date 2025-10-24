TVS Motor Company Q2 preview: Brokerages expect a strong performance from two wheeler giant TVS Motor Company in the Brokerages expect a strong performance from two wheeler giant TVS Motor Company in the September quarter (Q2FY26) , driven by robust volume growth, an improved product mix, and favorable market dynamics.

Analysts anticipate standalone revenues to rise 26-29 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher domestic dispatches, export volumes, and the contribution of premium models. Ebitda margins are likely to expand by 115-122 basis points (bps), aided by PLI incentives, operating leverage, and cost efficiencies, though slightly offset by the margin-dilutive mix of EV scooters.

Consequently, net profit is projected to surge 33-48 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting healthy operational performance and improving scale, making Q2 one of the high-growth quarters for the company.

On the bourses around 11:00 AM, TVS Motor share price was trading 0.27 per cent higher at ₹3,609.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent lower at 84,279.72 level. Meanwhile, here’s what top brokerage expect from TVS Motor in Q2 show: Axis Securities According to analysts, revenues are expected to increase by ~29 per cent Y-o-Y, led by a 23 per cent Y-o-Y rise in volumes and a richer domestic vehicle mix, partly offset by higher export volumes. Ebitda margins are expected to expand by ~122 bps Y-o-Y, with 40–50 bps contribution from PLI income, higher operating leverage, and cost-control measures, partly offset by the margin-dilutive mix of EV scooters.

Thus, the brokerage expects TVS Motor standalone revenue at ₹11,889 crore, up 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y; Ebitda at ₹1,536 crore, up 42.3 per cent Y-o-Y; Ebitda margin at 12.9 per cent; PAT at ₹970 crore, up 46.4 per cent Y-o-Y. InCred Equities InCred Equities analysts expect TVS Motor Company to be among the high Y-o-Y growth achievers in Q2FY26, driven by strong volume dispatch and product mix. However, Ebitda estimates are slightly below Bloomberg consensus, suggesting that profitability may lag market expectations. ALSO READ | Dr Reddy's Q2 preview: Profit may moderate as US sales dip; check estimates Therefore, they expect revenue at ₹11,662.1 crore, up 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y; Ebitda at ₹1,428.6 crore, up 32.3 per cent Y-o-Y; adjusted PAT at ₹881.4 crore, up 33 per cent Y-o-Y.

Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) Robust volumes, better model mix, and USD appreciation are expected to support Y-o-Y revenue growth, analysts at Nuvama said. Ebitda margins are likely to expand on better scale and PLI incentives. Key things to watch include e-mobility initiatives and overall demand outlook. Thus, analysts expect revenue at ₹11,869.8 crore, up 29 per cent Y-o-Y; Ebitda at ₹1,488.5 crore, up 38 per cent Y-o-Y; adjusted PAT at ₹959.6 crore, up 45 per cent Y-o-Y. SMIFS Limited Volumes grew ~23 per cent Y-o-Y, led by broad-based growth across segments, analysts noted. Realisations are expected to improve by 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y due to a better product mix, driven by higher contributions from exports and 3W.