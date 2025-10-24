Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Zelio E Mobility zooms 114% against issue price

Zelio E Mobility share price today

Zelio E Mobility (Zelio) shares hit a new high of ₹291.05 on the BSE today, surging 10 per cent in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the two-wheeler company has been quoting higher since its stock market debut on October 8, 2025 -- maintaining a 12-day winning streak. It has zoomed 114 per cent against its issue price of ₹136 per share during the period.

At 10:39 AM, Zelio shares were trading 4 per cent higher at ₹274 as compared to 0.24 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold today with 666,000 shares changing hands on the BSE till the time of writing this report, data shows. Investors could trade for a minimum of one lot of 1,000 shares.

Mukul Agrawal holds 2 per cent stake in Zelio Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 2 per cent or 424,000 equity shares in Zelio at the end of September 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows. Company overview, outlook Zelio is one of India's fastest-growing electric mobility companies manufacturing and supplying stylish slow speed 2Ws and rugged 3Ws for Bharat. The company is among the top 3 players in the slow speed electric vehicle (EV) 2W industry. It has achieved 3x growth in revenue since FY23 (CAGR 84 per cent). Further, the company has sold more than 70,000 units in the last 3 years, gaining a market share of 4-5 per cent.

Notably, Zelio is one of the few EV companies in India that has remained profitable since inception, delivering a profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 124 per cent since FY23. "While leading EV peers like Ola and Ather continue to post Ebitda and net losses, Zelio distinguishes itself as a profitable EV manufacturer in India, maintaining strong growth momentum and resilient margins," Zelio said in its investor presentation. The management said Zelio aims to be a benchmark brand in India's slow-speed EV 2W segment, delivering reliable, high-quality vehicles backed by strong service support and trusted by housewives, students, and senior citizens across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.