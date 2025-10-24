Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Zelio E Mobility zooms 114% against issue price

Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Zelio E Mobility zooms 114% against issue price

Zelio Mobility share price: The stock price of the two-wheeler company has been quoting higher since its stock market debut on October 8, 2025 -- maintaining a 12-day winning streak

Zelio E-Mobility
Mukul Agrawal on Zelio Mobility share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zelio E Mobility share price today

 
Zelio E Mobility (Zelio) shares hit a new high of ₹291.05 on the BSE today, surging 10 per cent in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.
 
The stock price of the two-wheeler company has been quoting higher since its stock market debut on October 8, 2025 -- maintaining a 12-day winning streak. It has zoomed 114 per cent against its issue price of ₹136 per share during the period.
 
At 10:39 AM, Zelio shares were trading 4 per cent higher at ₹274 as compared to 0.24 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold today with 666,000 shares changing hands on the BSE till the time of writing this report, data shows. Investors could trade for a minimum of one lot of 1,000 shares. 
 

Mukul Agrawal holds 2 per cent stake in Zelio

 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 2 per cent or 424,000 equity shares in Zelio at the end of September 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.
 

Company overview, outlook

 
Zelio is one of India's fastest-growing electric mobility companies manufacturing and supplying stylish slow speed 2Ws and rugged 3Ws for Bharat. The company is among the top 3 players in the slow speed electric vehicle (EV) 2W industry. It has achieved 3x growth in revenue since FY23 (CAGR 84 per cent). Further, the company has sold more than 70,000 units in the last 3 years, gaining a market share of 4-5 per cent.
 
Notably, Zelio is one of the few EV companies in India that has remained profitable since inception, delivering a profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 124 per cent since FY23.
 
"While leading EV peers like Ola and Ather continue to post Ebitda and net losses, Zelio distinguishes itself as a profitable EV manufacturer in India, maintaining strong growth momentum and resilient margins," Zelio said in its investor presentation.
 
The management said Zelio aims to be a benchmark brand in India's slow-speed EV 2W segment, delivering reliable, high-quality vehicles backed by strong service support and trusted by housewives, students, and senior citizens across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
 
Focused on accessible mobility and sustainable growth, driven by no-license, no-registration EVs that promote customer delight, economic inclusion, and a greener future, the management said.
 
Zelio aims to become a 500+ dealership network by FY27 with presence in every major district of India. The company aims to be a dealer-centric digital platform to empower partners and improve efficiencies. 
 
Its E-2Ws portfolio comprises various models, like EEVA, EEVAZX, Gracy, Legender, Mystery, XMen etc. and E-3Ws comprises vehicles namely, Tanga and Tanga e-Loader under the Brand name of 'Tanga'. E-2Ws have contributed around 96 per cent of its top line.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty near 25,820; FMCG, banking shares drag; metal shine

TVS Motor Q2 preview: PAT may zoom upto 45% YoY; other key estimates inside

Choice Gold ETF NFO opens today: Here's everything investors should know

Laurus Labs shares drop 3% despite analysts' bullish outlook; details here

Hindalco rallies 4%, at new high; what's driving Aditya Birla Group stock?

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsElectric Vehiclesstock market tradingMarket trendsThe Smart Investor

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story