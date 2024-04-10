Home / Markets / News / ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors can zoom up to 6-7% says HDFC Securities

ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors can zoom up to 6-7% says HDFC Securities

Nifty fell marginally on April 09, forming a bearish dark cloud cover like pattern. While the fact that the Nifty keeps making fresh new highs is encouraging, it tends to give up intra day gains which

Web Exclusive
Nifty Realty index
Vinay Rajani
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty fell marginally on April 09, forming a bearish dark cloud cover like pattern. While the fact that the Nifty keeps making fresh new highs is encouraging, it tends to give up intra day gains which is a bit worrying. This indicates the possibility of a small correction. Nifty could stay in the 22,768-22,529 band for the near term.

Buy ICICI Bank(CMP-1,107): | Target Rs 1,180| Stop-loss Rs 1,063

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Stock price has broken out from the consolidation, which held for the last 6 weeks. Price rise is accompanied by a rise in volumes. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly chart. 

Stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend

Buy Eicher Motors(CMP-4,250): | Target Rs 4,550 | Stop-loss Rs 4,050

By surpassing the previous swing high of Rs 4,200, Stock has registered fresh all time at Rs 4,303. Primary trend of the stock is bullish, as it has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. Auto sector has been outperforming for the last couple of weeks.

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are his own. 

Also Read

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Eicher Motors rallies 4% after UBS upgrades stock to 'Buy', sees 29% upside

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

Here's why you should keep an eye on Tata Motors shares on Tuesday, March 5

Nifty Private Bank nearing correction: Here's what the charts indicate

Private equity company Bain Capital sells residual stake in Axis Bank

Govt should leverage PSU rally to maintain the pace of capex: Axis AMC

Castrol India soars 9%; hits seven-year high on heavy volumes

Auto ancillary stocks attractive on dips as sector holds momentum: Analysts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :technical chartstechnical analysistechnical calllsMarkets Sensex NiftyMarkets

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story