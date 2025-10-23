Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for a sixth straight session on Thursday, October 23, 2025. In the intra-day trade, Sensex jumped 846 points or 1 per cent to the day’s high at 85,272.4, and Nifty50 surpassed the 26,000-level, advancing 231 points or 0.89 per cent to day’s high at 26,099.7.

At 10:30 AM, on BSE, Infosys, HCLTech, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers, while UltraTech Cement and Eternal (Zomato) were the only laggards.

Broader market indices saw buying, Nifty MidCap 100 rose 0.66 per cent, and Nifty SmallCap 0.25 per cent. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was the top gainer up 2.99 per cent, followed by Nifty Private Bank 1.17 per cent, PSU Bank up 1.03 per cent and FMCG up 1.11 per cent.

Why were markets rallying today? Key reasons: India-US trade deal hopes The US could substantially slash tariffs on Indian exports as the two countries near a trade deal that could see New Delhi cutting oil purchases from Russia, according to reports. As part of the trade deal, Washington could slash tariffs on Indian exports to 15 per cent to 16 per cent from the current 50 per cent, reports cited. “Reports of an imminent trade deal between India and the US are doing the rounds in market circles, and the market reaction through Nifty implied open confirms this,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

He added: The market rally, which has already begun in the festival season, will accelerate, enabling the Nifty to set new record highs. Unprecedented record sales during the last few days have the potential to improve corporate earnings. FIIs turn buyers Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth ₹2,262.08 crore in the past five sessions. In October, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased ₹7,362 crore worth of Indian equities, according to NSDL data. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HDFC Bank lift Sensex by 660pts; Nifty50 near 26,050; IT, banks rally “FIIs turning buyers recently and short covering are factors that can fuel the rally. Clearly, it is an advantage bulls,” said Vijayakumar.

IT stocks surge Nifty IT index rallied nearly 3 per cent with Infosys rising over 4 per cent, HCLTech over 3 per cent, Mphasis, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, and Wipro over 2 per cent. In a major relief for H-1B holders and international students on F-1 visas, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently confirmed that recent graduates in the US transitioning to H-1B status will not be subject to the $1,00,000 fee announced by the Trump administration last month. READ MORE Starting in September, the Trump administration imposed a $1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas. Individually, Infosys' stock spiked following news that the company’s promoters, including Narayana Murthy and chairman Nandan Nilekani, have decided not to participate in the share buyback announced in September.

READ MORE The Infosys board had approved a buyback of 100 million fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each, at a price of ₹1,800 per share, amounting to ₹18,000 crore. This buyback represents up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital on a standalone basis. The buyback will be executed from equity shareholders on a record date yet to be announced, according to the company’s exchange filing. READ MORE Separately, HCLTech shares climbed after it partnered with UAE-based DIB to accelerate AI adoption across its ecosystem. Technical view: ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, LTIMindtree, BEL, Ola, UBL, Federal Bank “Nifty opened strong above 25,900, and the trend remains firm with a likely retest of the previous peak near 26,300 in the coming days. Key support lies at the trendline around 25,400; holding this keeps the bullish bias intact,” said Vaishali Parekh, vice president – technical research, PL Capital.