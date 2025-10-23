PNB shares upgraded to 'Add' at JM Financial; check outlook, target here

Operating profit in July-September was at ₹7,227 crore and ₹14,308 crore in April-September (H1) FY26, recording a growth of 5.46 per cent and 6.51 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Total income in the second quarter was at ₹36,214 crore and ₹73,445 crore in H1FY26, clocking a Y-o-Y growth of 5.1 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively.
According to JM Financial, PNB delivered a strong quarter, with profit rising slightly above the brokerage's estimates by 8 per cent. The performance was driven by steady loan growth, improving asset quality, and sustained operating efficiencies, with operating expenses and credit costs lower than expected. ALSO READ | What fuelled 16% rally in Gulshan Polyols shares today? Find out inside
Asset quality strengthened, aided by ₹1200 crore from account upgradation. Net slippages were -0.27 per cent versus 0.08 per cent in Q1, with full provision write-back expected in the third and fourth quarters. PNB's capital position remains robust, with Tier 1 at 14.4 per cent and CAR at 17.2 per cent.
JM Financial projects loan and deposit CAGRs of 13 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28, with average return on asset (ROA)/return on equity (ROE) of approximately 0.8 per cent and 12 per cent for FY26-28.
The lender is witnessing strong momentum across retail, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), and corporate loan segments, driven by robust demand in the auto and housing sectors, Ashok Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, said. The bank is also expanding digital offerings, growing its credit card base, and re-entering the West Asian market with plans to reopen its Dubai office, he said.
The company's stock rose as much as 2.1 per cent during the day to ₹120.2 per share, the highest level since August 2, 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹119.7 apiece, compared to a 0.75 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:05 AM.
PNB shares have risen 38 per cent from their lows in March this year. The counter has fallen 16.4 per cent this year, compared to a 10.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. PNB has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.37 trillion.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.