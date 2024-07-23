Viksit Bharat Budget 2024: RailTel stock rallies 5% on Rs 187 cr-order win

The uptick in the stock price came after the company announced that it has secured an order from the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board).
Under the order details, RailTel will be responsible for design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of HMIS and Integrated Empanelled Hospital referral portal for Indian Railways.
The order needs to be completed in 4 years, or 48 months, the company said in a statement.
Financial performance
The Mini Ratna company under the Railway Ministry disclosed a total income of Rs 852 crore for the last quarter of 2023-24, up from Rs 707.29 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.
Set up in 2002 to modernise the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways, RailTel is an Indian public sector enterprise which provides broadband and VPN services.
The market capitalisation of RailTel is Rs 17,186.25 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. At 9:25 AM, the stock of the company was trading 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 535.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent higher at 80,610.85 levels.