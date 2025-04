Nifty View

After opening down by 178 points, Nifty quickly recovered 226 points within the first half hour. However, this recovery was not able to maintain its momentum at higher levels, leading to a nosedive of 429 points from the day's high of 23565 towards 23136. Nifty breached the critical support levels of the 100- and 200-day EMA, ultimately closing down 353 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 23165.By testing 23141, Nifty has completed a 38.2 per cent retracement of the entire rise observed from 21964 to 23869. A sustained level below 23141 could push Nifty towards the next support at 22917, which represents a 50 per cent retracement level. The previous support at 23400 is now expected to act as resistance for Nifty moving forward.