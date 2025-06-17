Home / Markets / News / Vipul Organics shares hit 5% upper circuit on first auto industry order

Vipul Organics shares hit 5% upper circuit on first auto industry order

Vipul Organics shares jumped 5 per cent after it secured its first commercial order for a newly developed organic intermediate

share market, trading
share market, trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Vipul Organics Ltd rose 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit on Tuesday after securing its first commercial order for a newly developed organic intermediate, intended for use in the automobile industry.
 
The specialty chemicals firm's stock rose as much as 5 per cent during the day to an upper circuit of ₹188.25 per share. This compares to a 0.27 per cent decline in BSE Sensex as of 12:25 PM. 
 
The stock currently trades at the highest level since January 27 this year, but has fallen over 1.6 per cent from its March lows. The counter has fallen 1.61 per cent this year, compared to a 4.4 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex. Vipul Organics has a total market of ₹334.04 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Vipul Organics forays into new segment 

The company has received final approval and its first commercial order for a newly developed organic intermediate, marking a strategic foray into a new product category and industry vertical, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. 
 
The product, developed in-house by Vipul Organics' R&D team over the past three years, will be used in manufacturing automotive components such as shock absorbers and bumper extensions. According to the company, the compound enhances durability, impact resistance, and wear tolerance of the parts it is applied.
 
The approval follows an extensive 18-month qualification process and a successful trial export shipment. Order fulfilment will take place in line with the customer’s schedule, the company said in the statement. 
 
"This is a landmark moment for Vipul Organics," said Vipul P. Shah, managing director. "This development not only adds a high-value product to our portfolio but also marks our entry into a completely new industry segment beyond dyes and pigments." 

About Vipul Organics 

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. The company is one of the foremost manufacturers of pigments, dyestuffs, lake colours, and pigment intermediaries/fast salts in the country. It has three manufacturing facilities across Maharashtra and a global footprint in over 50 countries.
 
In the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), Vipul Organics reported a total revenue of 41.54 crore and a net profit of ₹1.45 crore. In the FY24, the company’s total revenue stood at ₹150.99 crore and net profit was at ₹3.34 crore. 
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain Travel shares gain 2% as company partners with Air Montenegro

Lumax Auto, Subros zoom over 100% from 3-mth lows; what's behind the rally?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 300 pts; Nifty below 24,900; SMIDs fall, Pharma index 1%

Siemens shares rise 3% on bagging ₹4,100-crore high speed rail project

Inox India share price rises 3% on securing multiple orders worth ₹373 cr

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYMARKETS WRAPNifty50Specialty chemicals

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story