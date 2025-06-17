Home / Markets / News / RateGain Travel shares gain 2% as company partners with Air Montenegro

RateGain Travel shares gain 2% as company partners with Air Montenegro

RateGain shares rose 2.3 per cent after Air Montenegro has selected AirGain by RateGain - a globally trusted, AI-powered airfare pricing intelligence platform for gaining real-time competitive insight

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RateGain Travel Technologies share price gained 2.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹438.75 per share on BSE. At 11:36 AM, RateGain Travel shares were trading 1.52 per cent higher at ₹435.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 81,601.19. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹5,136.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹856.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹365 per share.   Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

Why are RateGain Technologies shares buzzing in trade?

The stock was in demand after the company partnered with Air Montenegro, the national airline of Montenegro. According to the company filling, Air Montenegro has selected AirGain by RateGain - a globally trusted, AI-powered airfare pricing intelligence platform for gaining real-time competitive insights. 
 
Further, with AirGain’s advanced airfare pricing intelligence, Air Montenegro will gain access to real-time competitor pricing data from both direct airline websites and indirect channels like OTAs and GDSs. 
 
OTA (Online Travel Agency) and GDS (Global Distribution System) are both platforms used in the travel and airline industries. The solution enables airline pricing teams to track route-level trends, spot anomalies, benchmark fare positions, and proactively respond to competitor moves — all within a single, intuitive dashboard. 

About Air Montenegro

Air Montenegro is the flag carrier of Montenegro, based in Podgorica. Operating a modern fleet, the airline connects Montenegro to key destinations across Europe, contributing to the country's economic development and tourism growth. Learn more at airmontenegro.com.   ALSO READ | Lumax Auto, Subros zoom over 100% from 3-mth lows; what's behind the rally?

About RateGain 

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 3,200+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. 
 
RateGain today is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with 26 of the Top 30 Hotel Chains, 25 of the Top 30 Online Travel Agents, 3 of the Top 4 Airlines, and all the top car rentals, including 16 Global Fortune 500 companies in unlocking new revenue every day.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 230 pts; Nifty below 24,900; SMIDs fall, Pharma index 1%

Smallcap stock zooms 42% in 2 days; 134 mn shares change hands on NSE, BSE

Israel stock market shrugs off war concerns as TA-125 trades near record

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP dips to 11% ahead of opening; check key details

Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

Topics :RateGain Travel TechnologiesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story