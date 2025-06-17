RateGain Travel shares gain 2% as company partners with Air Montenegro

RateGain Travel Technologies share price gained 2.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹438.75 per share on BSE. At 11:36 AM, RateGain Travel shares were trading 1.52 per cent higher at ₹435.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 81,601.19.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹5,136.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹856.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹365 per share.

Why are RateGain Technologies shares buzzing in trade?

The stock was in demand after the company partnered with Air Montenegro, the national airline of Montenegro. According to the company filling, Air Montenegro has selected AirGain by RateGain - a globally trusted, AI-powered airfare pricing intelligence platform for gaining real-time competitive insights.

Further, with AirGain's advanced airfare pricing intelligence, Air Montenegro will gain access to real-time competitor pricing data from both direct airline websites and indirect channels like OTAs and GDSs. OTA (Online Travel Agency) and GDS (Global Distribution System) are both platforms used in the travel and airline industries. The solution enables airline pricing teams to track route-level trends, spot anomalies, benchmark fare positions, and proactively respond to competitor moves — all within a single, intuitive dashboard. About Air Montenegro Air Montenegro is the flag carrier of Montenegro, based in Podgorica. Operating a modern fleet, the airline connects Montenegro to key destinations across Europe, contributing to the country's economic development and tourism growth. Learn more at airmontenegro.com.