Siemens shares rise 3% on bagging ₹4,100-crore high speed rail project
Siemens share price gained 2.8 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹3365.4 per share on BSE. At 11:36 AM, Siemens shares were trading 2.66 per cent higher at ₹3,358 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was down 0.33 per cent at
81,523.28.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,19,585.27 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹4,772.28 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,490 per share. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Why is Siemens stock in demand?
A consortium of Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, Siemens Limited (India), and Siemens Mobility GmbH (Germany) has secured a major contract from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL)—the agency behind India’s first bullet train.
The order is valued at ₹4,100 crore, and includes Siemens' share of ₹1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability.
Under the contract, Siemens will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signaling and train control technologies. The technologies will be designed to support train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, enabling real-time train supervision, continuous wireless communication, and centralised traffic management.
“As a consortium, we are proud to partner with National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, in the prestigious highspeed rail project. This project reflects our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility," said Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens.
About Siemens
Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Limited (continuing operations) generated consolidated revenue of around ₹16,000 crore and employed over 6,200 people.
