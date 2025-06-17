Siemens shares rise 3% on bagging ₹4,100-crore high speed rail project

81,523.28.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,19,585.27 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹4,772.28 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,490 per share.

A consortium of Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, Siemens Limited (India), and Siemens Mobility GmbH (Germany) has secured a major contract from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL)—the agency behind India’s first bullet train.

The order is valued at ₹4,100 crore, and includes Siemens' share of ₹1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability.

Under the contract, Siemens will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signaling and train control technologies. The technologies will be designed to support train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, enabling real-time train supervision, continuous wireless communication, and centralised traffic management.