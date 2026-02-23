Voda Idea down 15% from recent high; Should you buy, sell or hold stock?

Hitesh Tailor believes that the current trend in the stock is a distribution phase rather than a confirmed uptrend, as the ₹12 - ₹13 resistance zone coincides with a prior breakdown region and long-term moving average resistance.The analyst adds that the upside momentum for Voda Idea is likely to remain capped, unless and until the stock delivers a decisive weekly close above ₹13.20.From a technical standpoint, Tailor sees immediate support for the stock in the ₹9.50 – ₹10 range, which has emerged as a strong demand zone in recent months.The analyst from Choice Equity Broking cautions that a sustained breach below ₹9.50 could trigger fresh downside toward ₹8 – ₹8.50 levels."Momentum indicators such as RSI are hovering near the 58–60 zones but are facing resistance, indicating limited bullish strength unless broader participation improves," explains Tailor.Technically, the Voda Idea stock remains range-bound between ₹10 - ₹13; a decisive breakout above ₹13.20 is essential to signal a meaningful trend reversal, says the analyst.