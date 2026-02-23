Sudarshan Pharma slips 3% after GST department conducts search and seizure

Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares slipped 3.06 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹25.62 per share. At 11:59 AM, Sudarshan Pharma’s share price was trading 3.06 per cent lower at ₹25.62 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.43 per cent at 83,172.31.

In a year, Sudarshan Pharma shares have tanked around 19 per cent as compared to the Sensex’s rise of 11.2 per cent.

The selling pressure on the counter came after the goods and services tax (GST) department initiated an inspection, search, and seizure operation at the registered office of the company on February 21, 2026.

According to the filing, the company is in the process of collating and responding to the GST department, and accordingly final report relating to the search and seizure operation will be concluded as per the laid down procedures. That apart, Sudarshan Pharma reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on January 28, 2026. In Q3, the company posted a net profit of ₹4.15 crore, compared to ₹3.9 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹168 crore, compared to ₹115.65 crore a year ago. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹23.4 crore, as compared to ₹16.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 22.8 per cent, compared to 39.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

“The company is continuously focusing on increasing exports and manufacturing sales and even working on maximising its profit margin on the resale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in local markets; therefore, there is substantial growth in Ebitda margin in FY25 and consequently, the company has achieved substantial growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the same period,” the company said in its filing. Sudarshan Pharma Industries was incorporated in 2008 in Mumbai as Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited and was later renamed Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited. In 2016, the company was converted into a public limited entity and listed as Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited.