Home / Markets / News / Vodafone Idea stock sees twin breakout, chart hints at 13% upside potential

Vodafone Idea stock sees twin breakout, chart hints at 13% upside potential

Vodafone Idea stock has witnessed a twin breakout with the stock seen trading above the super trend line hurdle and the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart.

Vodafone Idea
premium
Technical chart suggests a likely positive bias for Vodafone Idea stock as long as it holds above ₹6.48 levels.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Vodafone Idea have been in limelight in recent trading sessions, with the stock up over 19 per cent in the last six days, from levels of ₹6.33 on June 19 to a high of ₹7.55 today, June 27.  In the process, the stock has witnessed a twin breakout on the daily scale. The stock crossed the super trend line hurdle, and is now seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands.  Technically, the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above the ₹7.35 - ₹7.25 support zone. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The recent gains at the counter have been attributed to reports that the government may be considering relief of ₹84,000 crore in dues to the debt-ridden telecom company.  Media reports suggest that the government may be considering extending the repayment period for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, among other options.  The Supreme Court (SC) had recently, dismissed petitions by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices seeking waivers on interest, penalties, and interest on penalties related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.  Vodafone Idea thus far said it has not received any formal communication from the government on it.  ALSO READ | 10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25  Meanwhile, here's a detailed technical outlook on the likely road ahead for Vodafone Idea stock. 

Vodafone Idea

Current Price: ₹7.40  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹7.35; ₹7.02; ₹6.84; ₹6.48  Resistance: ₹7.46; ₹8.16  Apart from the near support at ₹7.35, the overall bias for Vodafone Idea stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹6.48 levels. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹7.46.  ALSO READ | 5 microcap stock ideas for potential mega returns as per tech charts  The medium-term chart indicates a likely upside target of ₹8.42 for Vodafone Idea shares. Breakout above the same will be crucial for any further gains. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around the 200-DMA hurdle at ₹8.16 levels.  In case of a dip, interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹7.02 and ₹6.84 levels, suggests the daily chart. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 260 pts, tops 84k; Nifty above 25,600; PSB, Oil indices up 1%

NFO alert! Mahindra Manulife launches BFSI focused fund; check details here

Rayzon Solar files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,500 crore IPO; check key details

KK Modi Group stock surges 10% today, zooms 118% in 5 months. Do you own?

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 6x, GMP at 14%

Topics :Voda ideaVodafone IdeaTrading strategiesStocks to buyStock RecommendationsMarket OutlookMarket trendsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStock ideas

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story