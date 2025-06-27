Home / Markets / News / NFO alert! Mahindra Manulife launches BFSI focused fund; check details here

NFO alert! Mahindra Manulife launches BFSI focused fund; check details here

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund has launched Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund. The NFO, which opened today, will remain available till July 11, 2025

Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund NFO
The fund will be managed by Vishal Jajoo and Chetan Sanjay Gindodia.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NFO Alert! Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, a joint venture between Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore), has announced the launch of the Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund.  This open-ended equity scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in banking & financial services activities, according to the Scheme Information Document (SID).
 
Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund’s Krishna Sanghavi, CIO – equity, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, said, "The fund aims to build a diversified portfolio that captures the full potential of the BFSI ecosystem from traditional leaders like banks and insurers to emerging players driving innovation in how India saves, borrows, invests, and transacts, with a disciplined focus on fundamentals and valuations.” Banking, he added, remains a strong pillar of India’s financial landscape, but the opportunity extends much further. 
 
The fund will be managed by Vishal Jajoo and Chetan Sanjay Gindodia.
 
The New Fund Offer (NFO), which opened today, will remain available till July 11, 2025. Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from July 21, 2025.
 
Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund is offered at ₹10 per unit each during the NFO and continuous offer for units at NAV-based prices. During the NFO, the minimum application amount is ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The minimum amount for switch-in is ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹0.01 thereafter.
 
The Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund is benchmarked against Nifty Financial Services TRI (First Tier Benchmark). The risk for the NFO as well as the benchmark remains very high, reads the SID.

Who should invest in Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund NFO?

According to the SID, Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund is suitable for long-term capital appreciation as well as for investment predominantly in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in banking & financial services activities.
 
"Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them," cautioned the SID.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KK Modi Group stock surges 10% today, zooms 118% in 5 months. Do you own?

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 6x, GMP at 14%

This liquor company's stock gained 9% in trade; rose 61% in one year

This pharma co's stock rose on launching iron supplement to treat anemia

Digitide Solutions share price tanks 7%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 show

Topics :Mahindra Mutual FundSIP Mutual fundsPersonal Finance SIP investmentKotak Mutual FundsMutual Funds

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story