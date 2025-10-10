Home / Markets / News / Voltas, Blue Star rally up to 3% amid LG Electronics IPO frenzy; what next?

Voltas, Blue Star rally up to 3% amid LG Electronics IPO frenzy; what next?

At 10:06 AM on Friday; the BSE Consumer Durable index was up 0.71 per cent, as compared to the 0.30 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

home appliances, consumer durables
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share price of consumer durables companies today

 
Shares of consumer durables companies like PG Electroplast, Voltas, Blue Star, Whirlpool of India and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals were trading higher up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on expectations of demand reviving during the festive season.
 
At 10:06 AM; the BSE Consumer Durable index was up 0.71 per cent, as compared to the 0.30 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What's driving consumer durables stock?

 
LG Electronics India's ₹11,607 crore initial public offering (IPO) drew a record ₹4.4 trillion, the highest for a domestic listing. LG’s share sale saw 54 times more demand than shares on offer, with the quota meant for institutional investors garnering 166 times subscription. The retail and high networth individual (HNI) portion were subscribed 3.6 times and 22.4 times, respectively. The IPO saw over 6.5 million applications.  ALSO READ | How to check LG Electronics IPO allotment status 
LG Electronics India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG electronics Inc. which is a leading single-brand global home appliance player. LG is the market leader in India across multiple product categories including washing machines (33.5 per cent), refrigerators (29.9 per cent), panel televisions (27.5 per cent), inverter air conditioners (20.6 per cent), and convection microwaves (51.4 per cent) as on H1CY25.
 
Meanwhile, following an exceptional year of growth, FY26 started on a softer note, driven primarily by unseasonal rains across the country, which resulted in a muted demand primarily for Room Air Conditioning (RAC) segment. Despite this headwind faced by Room AC business, Blue Star company has delivered robust revenue growth across other key businesses. Backed by a healthy order book and prospects of demand reviving during festive season, the management of the company is optimistic about the growth for the full year.  ALSO READ | NTPC Green rises 3% on signing MoU with Gujarat government for Solar Parks 
According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, air conditioner (AC) sales across West and South India remain weak, even post GST cuts into the festive season, and channel inventory currently hovers around 5 months vs. 2.5-3 months normally; Besides ACs, mobiles and larger TVs (saw GST cuts) are seeing demand pickup, while other products including washing machines, refrigerators and smaller TVs, are seeing low double-digit growth, from replacement purchases; and growth in modern retail channels is outpacing the overall industry and a plethora of financing options have played a key role here.
 
Whirlpool’s overall market share in washing machines has been maintained, while it has gone up a little in refrigerators. Voltas Beko has also gained some share across washing machines and refrigerators. Going forward, with festivities kicking off, the next 15 days remain crucial. Both washing machines and refrigerators are also seeing premiumisation play out, the brokerage firm said in its sector report
.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 300pts, Nifty atop 25,250; PSBs, realty gain

5paisa Capital soars 15%, volumes surge after Q2 results; details here

NTPC Green rises 3% on signing MoU with Gujarat government for Solar Parks

Lloyds Engineering share price up 3% on inking MoU with FlyFocus; details

TCS stock looks technically weak, stares at 13% downside risk; key levels

Topics :LG ElectronicsThe Smart Investorstock market tradingMarket trendsVoltas stocksBlue Starconsumer durable stocks

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story