Home / Markets / IPO / LG Electronics IPO explodes with record bids: Check allotment status, GMP

LG Electronics IPO has received the highest-ever bids of ₹4.4 trillion, eclipsing the previous record held by Bajaj Housing Finance. Check share allotment status, latest GMP, tentative listing date

LG Electronics IPO allotment

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

LG Electronics IPO allotment status:  Investors on Dalal Street are awaiting the basis of allotment for shares of LG Electronics India Ltd, the appliance major that has created history by attracting bids worth a record ₹4.4 trillion for its ₹11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue has surpassed the previous record held by Bajaj Housing Finance, whose ₹6,560-crore IPO drew bids worth ₹3.24 trillion in 2024.
 
The Indian arm of the South Korean consumer durables giant launched the eighth-largest IPO in the domestic market, comprising an entirely offer-for-sale of shares by the promoter. The public subscription was open from October 7 to 9, with a price band of ₹1,080–₹1,140 per share and a lot size of 13 shares. According to BSE data, the LG Electronics India IPO received bids for 3,853.46 million equity shares against 71.33 million shares on offer, resulting in a strong overall subscription of 54.02 times.
 
 
The response was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed a massive 166.51 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment saw a subscription of 22.45 times, while the retail investor portion was subscribed 3.55 times, indicating strong but selective participation across investor categories.

Here's how to check LG Electronics IPO Allotment online – Direct links

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today. Once completed, investors who applied for the LG Electronics IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the LG Electronics IPO allotment status:

Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Grey market premium steady ahead of listing

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) for LG Electronics India remained firm, reflecting sustained optimism among investors. According to market observers, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹1,520 per share, implying a premium of ₹380, or nearly 33 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹1,140.
 
The company’s shares are slated to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.
 
The prevailing GMP suggests the possibility of a healthy listing gain for investors. However, market participants caution that GMP trends are unofficial and unregulated and should not be considered a reliable indicator of the stock’s eventual performance post-listing.

About LG Electronics India

LG Electronics India, incorporated in 1997 as a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, offers one of the widest product portfolios among leading home appliances and consumer electronics players (excluding mobile phones). It is market leader in India across multiple product categories including washing machines, refrigerators, panel televisions, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves in the offline channel. It also provides installation and repair/maintenance services through 1,006 service centres, and its distribution channel spans across 35,640 B2C touchpoints. It also exports its products to 47 countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

