5paisa Capital soars 15%, volumes surge after Q2 results; details here

5paisa Capital shares have fallen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 6.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50

5paisa Capital shares in focus
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Shares of 5paisa Capital Ltd. rose over 14 per cent on Friday, as the platform's second-quarter client addition and client funding book growth masked the decline in key financial metrics. 
 
The brokerage platform's stock rose as much as 15 per cent during the day to ₹397 per share, the biggest intraday rise in atleast a year. 5paisa stock pared gains to trade 11.5 per cent higher at ₹385.4 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:22 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 646 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 6.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. 5paisa Capital has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,210.48 crore.  

5paisa Capital Q2FY26 Results

The company's revenue fell 23.4 per cent to ₹77.17 crore from ₹100.79 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit dropped 57 per cent to ₹9.48 crore versus ₹21.90 crore, while Ebitda fell 40 per cent to ₹22.96 crore, with margins contracting to 29.8 per cent from 38.2 per cent.
 
The company added 0.95 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking its total registered customer base to 50.1 lakh. The 5paisa mobile app crossed 22.7 million installs and maintains a 4.2-star rating on the Google Play Store.
 
“During Q2FY26, markets remained volatile with persistent FII selling, offset by strong DII inflows. While average daily turnover (ADTO) declined across cash and F&O segments, the industry’s margin traded fund (MTF) book witnessed strong traction, crossing ₹1 lakh crore, Gaurav Seth, Managing Director & CEO, 5paisa Capital, said. 
 
"With a focus on quality acquisition, we added over 95,000 customers, improved CAC and FYR, and surpassed the 5 million customer milestone. Our MTF initiatives — including the new 'Pay-Later' option, competitive interest rates, broader security coverage, and flexible funding — helped expand our client funding book to ₹364 crore," he said.  
 
In corporate developments, 5paisa Capital appointed Zor Gorelov as an Additional Independent Non-Executive Director. Gorelov is currently Senior Advisor at Klaros, where he leads AI strategy and supports the adoption of next-generation AI technologies for banking and fintech regulation and compliance.
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

