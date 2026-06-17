Voltas, Crompton, Blue Star rally up to 5% on late monsoon; check top picks

"Rainfall has been below expectations so far. As a result, investors are factoring in strong order inflows for companies operating in this segment. In addition, the industry continues to face some supply constraints, which could support pricing power and help manufacturers maintain healthy margins," he said.

Analysts said that while demand may moderate after the monsoon, the sector's medium-term outlook remains positive. India's AC penetration remains below many emerging markets, and rising temperatures, urbanisation and income growth could support industry growth for several years.

Rajesh said that he remains positive on Voltas and Blue Star from the space. "We have a constructive long-term view on Voltas, while the near-term outlook also looks attractive. Blue Star is another stock we are bullish on, and it could show the levels of ₹1,900."