Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asia markets down; Gujarat Kidney IPO listing in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 30, 2025: India’s November industrial and manufacturing production data, weak global cues, along with primary market activity are likely to drive the mood of benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, today.

At 7:01 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 24.2 points lower at 25,933, indicating a flat to negative start.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded lower on Tuesday, tracking the continued tech sell-off on Wall Street amid AI bubble concerns. Nvidia fell over 1 per cent overnight, while Palantir, Meta Platforms and Oracle also declined.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.49 per cent and Topix eased 0.36 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.41 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.19 per cent.

US futures were flat in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 (0.35 per cent), Nasdaq (0.5 per cent) and Dow (0.51 per cent) declined overnight.

Markets await US home price data and the Fed’s December meeting minutes later on Tuesday.

IPO today

Gujarat Kidney IPO (Mainline), Sundrex Oil IPO (SME), Shyam Dhani IPO (SME), Dachepalli Publishers IPO (SME), and EPW India IPO (SME) will list on the bourses today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Monday amid fears of supply disruptions, driven by rising tensions in Yemen and reports of a Ukrainian drone attack near Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence. Brent crude rose 1.7 per cent to $61.64 a barrel, while WTI gained 1.9 per cent to $57.84. On the other hand, Spot gold was at $4,336.05, up 0.09 per cent.