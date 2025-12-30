Bumper listing! Shyam Dhani IPO shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO listing today, Shyam Dhani Industries share price: Shares of Shyam Dhani Industries made a strong debut on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 30, after the company raised ₹38.49 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO listing was in line with grey market estimates. Ahead of its debut, Shyam Dhani’s unlisted shares were quoted near ₹138 per share in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹68, or 97.14 per cent over the issue price of ₹70, according to sources tracking grey markets.

The issue received overwhelming demand from investors, garnering bids for 3.61 billion shares against the 3.65 million shares on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 988.29 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand among individual categories, with their segment oversubscribed 1,612.65 times. Similarly, retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed strong participation, with their segments subscribed 1,137.92 times and 265.24 times, respectively, as per NSE data.

The allotment was finalised on Friday, December 26, 2025, during which the company set the issue price at ₹70 per share, the upper end of the price band.

Bigshare Services served as the registrar for the public issue, while Holani Consultants was the sole book-running lead manager.

The company intends to utilise ₹13.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to meet its working capital requirements. Additionally, ₹10 crore, the company said, will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain debts, ₹6.35 crore for brand creation and marketing expenses, ₹1.63 crore for purchasing new machinery, and ₹64.9 crore for setting up a solar rooftop plant at the existing manufacturing unit, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.