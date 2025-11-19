The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹90,520.59 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3,864.4 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,808.65.

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company informed investors that the income tax department visited some of the company’s offices and its facilities in India for conducting an investigation under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

“We hereby inform that today, certain officials of the Income Tax Department visited some of the Company’s offices and its facilities in India for conducting an investigation under the Income Tax Act, 1961,” the filing read.

It added: The proceedings are underway, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the officials.

Waaree Energies Q2 results

Waaree Energies reported a more than two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹871.21 crore , as compared to ₹375.66 crore a year ago.

The company's total income rose to ₹6,226.54 crore in the quarter from ₹3,663.47 crore in Q2FY25. Waaree Energies' expenses also increased to ₹4,995.08 crore from ₹3,164.63 crore in the year-ago period.