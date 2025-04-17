Waaree Renewable Tech shares soar 14% as Q4 profit rises 83% to ₹94 crore

The bottom line rose to ₹93.8 crore during the fourth quarter on account of higher revenue. The company had reported a net profit of ₹51.31 crore in the January-March period of the preceding financial year. The company's total revenue rose to ₹476.57 crore from ₹273.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its expenses stood at ₹356.25 crore against ₹203.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm also approved the appointment of Sudhir Arya as an additional director in the category of (non-executive, independent director) of the company with effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses, trade flat; financials gain, IT, metal, auto drag "The performance underlines the strength of our integrated business model, execution capabilities, and a deep understanding of the renewable energy ecosystem," Manmohan Sharma, chief financial officer, said in the press statement. "We remain well-positioned, operationally resilient, and committed to driving the energy transition with high-quality, sustainable solutions."

Stock movement

Waaree Renewable's stock rose as much as 14.27 per cent during the day to ₹1,170 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 12.3 per cent higher at ₹1,150 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent decline in Sensex as of 10:02 AM.

Shares of the company have seen a rise of over 33 per cent in the last four sessions of consecutive gains. However, the stock has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 1.25 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex. Waaree Renewable has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,891.4 crore.

