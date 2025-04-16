Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Waaree Renewable Tech results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 94 cr in Mar qtr

Waaree Renewable Tech results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 94 cr in Mar qtr

The company's total income rose to Rs 481.43 crore from Rs 275.35 crore in the same quarter a year ago

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies in Mumbai

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) is an arm of Waaree Energies. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Wednesday posted about 83 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.76 crore in the March quarter on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 51.31 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 481.43 crore from Rs 275.35 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 356.25 crore against Rs 203.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board has also approved the appointment of Sudhir Arya as an Additional Director in the category of (Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the company with effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

 

Also Read

IREDA

Ireda Q4 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 502 cr, revenue up 37%

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy, renewable energy

BC Jindal Group enters RE component space, to invest ₹15K cr by 2030

Tata power

Tata Power Renewable Energy, NTPC join hands to set up 200 MW green project

JSW energy

JSW Neo Energy acquires 4.7 GW green energy platform from O2 Power

Bharat Petroleum

Sembcorp to form JV with BPCL for renewable energy, green hydrogen

It has also approved the changed designation of Sunil Rathi from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director on terms and conditions as may be decided by Board with the effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Manmohan Sharma has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) is an arm of Waaree Energies.

More From This Section

Panasonic

Panasonic's India arm aims for over 10% growth in FY26 on strong AC sale

PremiumDharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi: Review of survey documents of 70,000 tenements set to kick start

wipro

IT major Wipro to remain cautious on fresher hiring in this fiscal

Nippon Steel

AM/NS India targets 70% of its production to be 'green steel' by FY27

warehouse

Godrej Consumer opens its first vertical storage warehouse in Bhiwandi

Topics : renewable energy Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon