Wagons Learning IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates, more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Wagons Learning opened for subscription today, May 2, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹38.38 crore from the public offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 3.09 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.6 million shares with promoters Uday Jagannath Shetty and Raviraj Poojary divesting of 0.8 million equity shares each. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for retail investors, 11.99 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 38.01 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Wagons Learning IPO:

Wagons Learning IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Wagons Learning IPO in the range of ₹78-82 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,600 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,24,800 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,62,400 for two lots.

Wagons Learning IPO key dates

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Wednesday, May 7, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Wagons Learning are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Wagons Learning IPO registrar, lead manager

Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue. Khandwala Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

Wagons Learning IPO GMP

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Wagons Learning were trading at a discount below the issue price of ₹82 in the grey market, according to the sources tracking official markets.

Wagons Learning IPO objective

From the net issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹7.5 crore to meet the working capital requirements of the company and ₹4.5 crore for the prepayment/repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, according to the red herring prospectus.

About Wagons Learning

Incorporated in October 2013, Wagons Learning is engaged in providing corporate training, digital learning, and skill development solutions. It runs on a B2B model and provides training and certifications, digital learning solutions, skill development solutions, trainer outsourcing and payroll management solutions to its clients. It specialises in corporate training and consulting across a broad range of domains such as sales training, customer service training, soft skills and behavioural training, functional training and knowledge-based, skill-based training solutions for the employees of corporations operating in industries like automotive, banking and financial services, pharma and healthcare services etc.