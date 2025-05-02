Iware Supplychain Services IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ipo allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Iware Supplychain Services is expected to be finalised today, Friday, May 2, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Iware Supplychain Services, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, April 30, received a lackluster response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 2.96 times.
 
Once the allotment of Iware Supplychain Services IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status online:
 
 
Check Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
Check Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 

Iware Supplychain Services IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹27.13 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.85 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Wednesday, April 30, 2025. It was available at ₹95 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.  ALSO READ | Ather Energy IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Iware Supplychain Services proposes to utilize the proceeds from the public issue for  for fundibg the capital expenditure requirement for the construction of new industrial shed. The company further proposes to use the remaining proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain Services were trading at around ₹97 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹2 or 2.11 percent over the issue price of ₹95 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 
Shares of Iware Supplychain Services are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a muted listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 2 percent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About iWare Supply Chain Services 

Iware Supplychain Services is a pan-India integrated logistics company offering comprehensive supply chain management solutions. Incorporated in 2018, the company provides services including warehousing, transportation, and rake handling across multiple states. Iware supports various industries like FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce with its extensive network and fleet of vehicles. The company operates over 100 BCN rakes and 500 company-owned trucks, with access to 10,000 additional vehicles through partnerships. The company's services include end-to-end logistics solutions, leveraging technology for real-time tracking and inventory management.
 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

